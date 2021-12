Fully vaccinated or not, San Diego county residents are required to wear a mask while indoors in all public spaces following a new statewide mandate. This comes in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations in the state and the detection of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. The mandate is effective at least through Jan. 15, 2022 and will be reevaluated at that time.

