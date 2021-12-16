ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar falls for second day as markets sort central bank moves

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.2% for...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

Stocks Mostly Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets mostly fell Friday, giving up gains made after central bank moves to combat soaring inflation as a Covid-19 infection spike threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In Europe, London equities bucked the trend by managing a small gain, one day after the Bank of England delivered a...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall Amid Decisions From Central Banks

A sharp fall in shares of technology companies pushed major U.S. stock indexes lower, continuing a turbulent stretch for some of the biggest companies in the market. The S&P 500 fell 41.18 points, or 0.9%, to 4668.67, with losses accelerating in the late afternoon. The broad stock-market gauge has now fallen in three of the past four trading sessions. The Nasdaq Composite shed 385.15 points, or 2.5%, to 15180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 29.79 points, or 0.1%, to 35897.64.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Turkish central bank sells dollars in attempt to slow lira's plungs

The Turkish lira falls a further 6.4% against the U.S. dollar, losing 56% of its value against the greenback in 2021, even as Turkey's central bank attempts to prop up the currency by selling foreign reserves. The lira recently traded at 16.79 per U.S. dollar and fell as low as 17.03 per greenback earlier today.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Bank#Interest Rates#Norges Bank#Reuters Yuriko Nakao#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#British#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#Bannockburn Global Forex#Ecb#App#Fx#Rabobank
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower as Central Banks Hit Sentiment

Investing.com - European stock markets slipped Friday, as markets adjust to a new reality that central banks are tightening monetary policy even in the face of another Covid-induced slowdown. At 4:10 AM ET (0910 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.8% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.7% and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Euro
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
WHIO Dayton

US stocks end lower, marking 3rd losing week in the last 4

Banks led another pullback for stocks on Wall Street Friday, as the market racked up its third losing week in the last four. The S&P 500 fell 1%, with three-quarters of the companies in the benchmark index closing lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The indexes initially moved higher in choppy trading before settling into their latest losses.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver sharply up as USDX sinks, oil rallies, bond yields stable

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Turkish cenbank intervenes in FX market as lira hits 17/dollar

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Friday it was directly intervening in the forex market, selling dollars, due to "unhealthy price formations" in exchange rates, after the lira touched a record low of 17.0705 against the U.S. currency. It was the fifth time the central...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
STOCKS
investing.com

Turkey Central Bank Cuts Key Rate Further Despite Lira’s Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a fourth consecutive month on Thursday in support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary policy, despite a worsening inflation outlook and the lira hitting a series of record lows in recent months. The Monetary Policy Committee...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls could step aside on dovish ECB

EUR/USD has regained its traction amid renewed dollar weakness. ECB will announce policy decisions alongside updated macroeconomic projections. Investors want to know what ECB will do to continue to support the economy after PEPP. EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum late Wednesday as the greenback faced renewed selling pressure following the...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy