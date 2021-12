Boris Johnson has said he takes “personal responsibility” for Conservative defeat in the North Shropshire by-election, but refused to say if he would step down if it was in the interests of the party and the country.Interviewed on the morning after the historic rout, the prime minister repeatedly tried to suggest that voter “frustration” with the government was down to the media’s focus on stories of sleaze and lockdown-breaching Downing Street parties.He said that a “constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians” in the headlines had drowned out the government’s messages on issues like Covid, healthcare and...

