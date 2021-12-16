ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ: BNOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States (the Offering) of 1,622,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each...

