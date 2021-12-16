Bionomics Limited (BNOX) Prices 1.62M Share US IPO at $12.35/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 7,500,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million. In addition, Legend Biotech has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the ADSs are being offered by Legend Biotech. The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
