ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Oil rises over 1% on strong U.S. demand, upbeat Fed outlook

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. Picture taken November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Crude oil prices totter over 2.5% as pandemic spread sours fuel demand outlook

On Monday, both US and UK crude oil prices pummelled more than 2.5 per cent, extending their latest leg of losing streak as a rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73 per cent pandemic cases in the United States compared to a 3 per cent a week earlier, had raised possibilities of renewed restrictions as winter holidays near in Europe and the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MarketWatch

Oil futures end with strong gains

Oil futures finished with strong gains Tuesday, with the U.S. benchmark taking back a big chunk of a two-day drop inspired by worries over a potential hit to demand as a result of the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery rose $2.51, or 3.7%, to close at $71.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil had lost a combined 5.7% in the previous two sessions.
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Report Shows How the Oil Market may be Oversupplied

Oil market surplus looks to be already here, with demand being hammered by Omicron and China's crackdown on independent refiners. Oversupply has been a hot topic in the oil markets in recent months, and it appears that it may soon be a reality. The market bulls' exuberance has been dampened by the weakening of Asian oil demand, which has been sparked by China's zero-COVID regulations and Beijing's ongoing crackdown on independent refiners in Shandong. Brent is currently flirting with contango, a warning of oncoming oversupply. However, there are still some positive considerations, notably the low level of global stockpiles, which are presently about at March 2020 levels. However, with Omicron cases growing every day in European nations, it appears that supply will outstrip demand. ICE Brent fell to $73 per barrel against this backdrop, while WTI, the US benchmark, traded at roughly $70.5 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil ends sharply lower as omicron threatens demand outlook

Oil futures ended sharply lower Monday, but off session lows, as the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 underlined worries over the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. CL00,. +0.48%. CLG22,. +0.48%. , the most actively traded U.S. contract, fell $2.11,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Brent Oil#Petroleum#Fed#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Stephanie Kelly New York#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Eia S#Pvm
kitco.com

Arrow Exploration is riding the rising tide of oil demand

Since its low point during the pandemic, oil demand is estimated to rebound back to 100 million barrels per day. Arrow Exploration has a high quality, self-funded portfolio of underexplored, high growth Colombian oil assets. With its diverse portfolio of assets, Arrow is a key player in satisfying the resurging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realtybiznews.com

Home builder confidence rises on unseasonably strong demand

Home builders are feeling increasingly confident as they head into the new year thanks to seasonally strong demand in what is usually a much slower time of the year. Builder sentiment in the single-family housing market rose by a single point to 84 in December, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. That represents the fourth straight monthly increase, and is the highest score since February of this year.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
investing.com

Oil Pares Second Weekly Gain as Omicron Muddies Demand Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in three days, paring a second weekly gain, as concerns about the impact on demand of the rapidly spreading omicron strain of coronavirus and tighter monetary policy played off against positive U.S. inventory data and a weakening dollar. Futures in New York...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Oil Demand Hits All-Time High For This Time Of The Year

US implied oil demand on a 4-week basis hit an all-time high last week. EIA reported an overwhelmingly bullish oil storage report this week. The most important figure in the release today was the material jump in implied oil demand. The increase of 3.354 million b/d w-o-w to 23.191 million b/d makes it the highest demand ever recorded.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories this week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the oil market flashed its biggest bearish signal in months last Tuesday. Read full article. Shell Makes Another Discovery In...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil hits $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the U.S....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Up Over Surging U.S. Consumer Petroleum Demand, but Omicron Risks Remain

Investing.com – Oil was up Thursday morning in Asia, with the U.S. signaling that consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high despite the threat posed by the omicron COVID-19 for fuel demand. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also acting to tackle inflation before it impacts the economic recovery, which also gave the black liquid a boost.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil rises on hawkish Fed and as U.S. demand withstands omicron

Oil rose after U.S. crude stockpiles fell the most since September and a more hawkish Federal Reserve spurred a broader rally in financial markets on speculation it can slow inflation without derailing growth. Futures in New York climbed as much as 1.5 per cent after recovering from omicron concern in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD slides under 1.2800 amid an upbeat market as oil rises

The US dollar is under heavy selling pressure, down some 0.55% against the Loonie. The Fed hawkish monetary policy decision was seen as a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” event, as shown by US equities at all-time highs. USD/CAD Technical Outlook: A double-top in the daily chart...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy