Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Prices 4.3M Share and Warrant Offering at $17.50/sh

 1 day ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,157,144 shares of its common stock, and...

