ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

German construction sector expects recovery in sales in 2022

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s construction sector expects sales to recover in 2022 after a lull this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and supply shortages for building material,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

German business morale dips for sixth consecutive month

BERLIN (Reuters) -German business morale declined for a sixth month as Europe’s largest economy feels the effects of supply bottlenecks and COVID-19 restrictions, a survey showed on Friday. The Ifo institute said its business climate index fell to 94.7 in December from a revised 96.6 in November. A Reuters...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

German IFO Business Climate dips to 94.7 in December vs. 95.3 expected

German IFO Business Climate Index came in at 94.7 in December. IFO Current Economic Assessment fell to 96.9 this month. December German IFO Expectations Index arrived at 92.6, a miss. The headline German IFO Business Climate Index fell further to 94.7 in December versus last month's 96.6 and the consensus...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

S.Korea’s fin min to prepare $3.6 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Material#Reuters#Hdb#Zdb
GlobeSt.com

As Business Travel Falters the Hotel Sector Faces Protracted Recovery

The hotel sector is likely facing a “protracted recovery,” with experts from Moody’s Analytics predicting certain segments of business travel may never fully return to pre-pandemic levels. Permanent declines are expected within the range of 10 and 30%, Moody’s analysts note in a recent report on the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI rises to 57.9 in December vs. 56.8 expected

German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 57.9 in December vs. 56.8 expected. Services PMI in Germany contracts to 48.4 in December vs. 51.0 expected. EUR/USD keeps 1.1300 on mixed German PMIs, largely unfazed. The German manufacturing sector quickens its pace of expansion in December, the preliminary manufacturing activity report from IHS/Markit...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
94.3 Jack FM

Euro zone business growth slipped in Dec as Omicron rose

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone business growth has slowed more than expected this month as renewed restrictions imposed to curb the Omicron coronavirus variant curtail the recovery in the bloc’s dominant services industry, a survey showed on Thursday. Europe is facing a fourth wave of infections and many...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

EU watchdog to simplify data reporting for banks

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s banking watchdog announced on Thursday a multi-year project to simplify data reporting for the bloc’s 6,000 lenders, creating a central hub to replace the multiple agencies to which they currently submit information. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a two-year feasibility...
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

CBRE expects lodging RevPAR recovery by mid-2023

Average daily rate (ADR) gains and a 35.1% year-over-year increase in hotel occupancy in Q3 showed demand for U.S. hotel stays endured in the face of the Delta variant. Continued improvement in domestic travel and the rollback of many international travel restrictions have led CBRE to revise its forecast significantly upward in the near- and medium-term. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is now forecast to reach 2019 nominal levels by the second half of 2023, rather than in 2024, as previously forecasted.
INDUSTRY
94.3 Jack FM

Norway wealth fund ‘weeds out’ nine firms over ESG risks

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, has conducted a risk-based screening of 442 companies this year, concluding that it would refrain from investing in nine of those firms, it said on Tuesday. “Our pre-screening builds on and strengthens our long-standing work...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Australia’s Woolworths sees lower earnings from food unit as lockdowns ease

(Reuters) – Australia’s biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group on Tuesday forecast lower first-half operating income from its domestic food business, as easing COVID-19 curbs brought an end to the pandemic stockpiling that drove its sales last year. Sales in the Australian food business have slowed since restrictions began...
RETAIL
94.3 Jack FM

Peru mining chamber says tax hike proposal risks $50 billion investment

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s mining chamber lambasted on Monday a government proposal to raise taxes on the sector by at least 3 percentage points, saying it would put more than $50 billion in future investments at risk in the world’s second largest copper producer. Peru’s Finance Minister...
INDUSTRY
bondbuyer.com

Rising labor costs dampen hospital sector's pandemic recovery prospects

Rising labor costs and the COVID-19 pandemic’s uncertain course loom large for the not-for-profit hospital and healthcare sector next year. Fitch Ratings last week assigned a “neutral” outlook for the sector while Moody’s Investors Service assigned a “negative” outlook to the NFP and Public Healthcare sectors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

German cabinet passes climate fund booster with 60 billion euro extra budget

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s new government passed a supplementary budget on Monday to supercharge its climate and transformation fund with a debt-financed injection of 60 billion euros to allow more investments in the shift towards a green economy, officials said. The supplementary budget, passed unanimously by Chancellor Olaf...
ENVIRONMENT
ShareCast

German industrial production grows more than expected in October

German industrial production rose more than expected in October, according to figures released on Tuesday by Destatis. Industrial production was up 2.8% on the month following a 0.5% decline in September, beating expectations for a 0.8% increase. On the year, output fell 0.6% in October following a 0.4% drop the month before.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy