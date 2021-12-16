ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU watchdog to simplify data reporting for banks

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s banking watchdog announced on Thursday a multi-year project to simplify data reporting for the bloc’s 6,000 lenders, creating a central hub to replace the multiple agencies to which they currently submit information. The European Banking Authority (EBA) said a two-year...

Reuters

EU leaders set no date for banking union, ask for plan to get there

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European Union leaders reiterated on Thursday their political commitment to finishing the bloc's banking union, but set no date for it, underlining the deep disagreements between governments on what needs to be done to get there. The EU's banking union is now set up for...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Don't Cut off Euro Clearing in London for Now, Says EU Watchdog

LONDON (Reuters) - London's two big derivatives clearing houses should not be cut off from customers in the European Union until there are 'incentives' to shift business to the bloc such as capital charges, the EU's securities watchdog said on Friday. Even before Brexit, EU policymakers have long wanted multi-trillion...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

HSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial regulator said on Friday that it had fined HSBC 63.95 million pounds ($85.16 million) for failings in its anti-money laundering processes. The Financial Conduct Authority said it had found that three key parts of HSBC’s transaction monitoring systems showed serious weaknesses over a...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

S.Korea’s fin min to prepare $3.6 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday the government will prepare a new 4.3 trillion won ($3.6 billion) stimulus package to help support small-sized and self-employed businesses hurt by the reimposition of tougher COVID-19 curbs. Of the total package, some 3.2 trillion won would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italian banks reject BPER's initial offer for Carige

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Italian banks that own Carige (CRGI.MI)on Thursday refused to pay mid-sized peer BPER (EMII.MI) 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) to take the ailing rival off their hands, but left the door open to further discussions. BPER rushed to submit its non-binding bid on Tuesday, calling...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Ifo economist says virus, bottlenecks hit German economy

BERLIN (Reuters) – German retailers are suffering from the impact of a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, half of manufacturers are expecting price increases and industry export expectations have fallen, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday. “Father Christmas has fewer presents for the German economy this time,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Watchdog warns Cellnex telecoms tower deal could ‘mean higher mobile prices’

The UK’s competition watchdog has warned that a deal by Cellnex to purchase telecoms towers from rival CK Hutchison could “mean higher prices” for mobile customers.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) added that the deal, which was agreed in January, could worsen terms for mobile operators and their users.Cellnex, a Spanish independent supplier of telecoms infrastructure, agreed to buy the European infrastructure assets of conglomerate CK Hutchison, which also owns mobile brand Three.The deal included CK Hutchison’s UK towers and masts and was part of around £8.6 billion of deals by Cellnex at the time.Cellnex owns the structures which mobile...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad

BEIRUT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A British court ruled on Friday in favour of a Lebanese bank in a case brought by a depositor barred from transferring funds abroad because of capital controls in place since Lebanon's financial system collapsed in 2019. The court ruled that BLOM Bank could be...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: NI will get medicine at same time as GB, EU proposes

Medicines will continue to be available in Northern Ireland at the same time as in the rest of the UK under plans to simplify the Northern Ireland Protocol, the European Union (EU) has said. The protocol means Northern Ireland is still inside the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. However, it gets...
HEALTH
Reuters

ECB's Villeroy: We are "probably" close to inflation peak

PARIS (Reuters) - ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday that inflation was “probably” close its peak in the Euro zone. “We are converging towards our goal of 2% inflation in 2023 and 2024,” he said. The ECB raised its...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron will be dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, says EU chief

Omicron will be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January, the European Union chief said on Wednesday.However, a defiant European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the new variant.Ms Von der Leyen said: “Like many of you, I’m sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.”More than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and 62 million people have received a booster jab as well.New risk assessment from @ECDC_EU estimates that "based on modelling predictions, and depending on the growth advantage...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

EU tax order to Fiat should be dismissed, EU court adviser says

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – An EU order to Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler to pay 30 million euros ($33.95 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg six years ago should be dismissed, an adviser to Europe’s top court said on Thursday. Priit Pikamae, advocate general at the EU Court of Justice,...
ECONOMY

