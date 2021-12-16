Medicare Education Class

Registration is available for free homebuyer education classes, in-person and online, with the first in-person session scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace in Hot Springs. The first of the new instructor-led online class sessions is scheduled for...
Mike Davis visits The Medicare Store to get some last-minute advice on how to enroll before the deadline. For more information, visit themedicarestore.com. This segment is sponsored by The Medicare Store.
In theory, the point of managed care is to save money by negotiating with providers for lower prices. So it would seem that the biggest managed-care providers would use their clout to negotiate the lowest prices from doctors and hospitals and for medicine. But for at least one drug, the largest Medicare managed-care companies are […]
The post For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Some health care industry groups are pressing the Biden administration to change its plan for implementing a law meant to shield patients from surprise medical bills that is set to take effect next month. Many of the arguments sent in letters to federal agencies by Monday night reflect the debate...
This is the highest in 40 years; a whopping 5.9% increase of the COLA. COLA is the cost of living adjustment by the Social Security Administration SSA agency. The Agency issued on October 2021 that the cost-of-living adjustment COLA will increase. Therefore, in 2022 there will be a massive increase...
The end of the Medicare open enrollment period is Dec. 7, meaning people eligible for Medicare coverage need to finalize whether they want to change plans. Over the last couple of months, a number of online ads have promoted a “free $2,880 Medicare flex card” to Medicare recipients. The ads say these cards act like debit cards that people can use to pay for both medical expenses and food. The websites these ads link to dominate the results of a Google search for “Medicare flex card.”
As Medicare’s open enrollment period ended Dec. 7, recipients of the program are preparing for a larger-than-expected jump in prices for premiums and deductibles. For example, Medicare Part B monthly premiums are set to rise to $170.10, a 14.5% increase and much higher than the estimate of 6.7%. The deductible for Part B will rise to $233, a 14.8% increase. The Part A deductible will increase to $1,556, up $72 in 2022.
Every year as Americans get ready to welcome the new year, they prepare to welcoming financial changes as well. This year is no different than any other year, aside from the pandemic and the financial issues it’s caused. Regardless, 2022 is coming and people are preparing for the changes...
With the cost of living climbing higher, you probably aren’t eager to give the government any more of your money than you have to. That’s especially true if you’re retired and living off of Social Security benefits and personal savings. While income taxes are a part of...
Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.
The Supplemental Security Income program provides a monthly benefit to adults and children with a disability or blindness and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to...
A 5.9% increase to Social Security benefits next year will be the highest in four decades. Yet inflation is climbing at a faster pace year-over-year at 6.8%, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data. Larger monthly checks may not offset the pressures of higher day-to-day prices, Medicare Part B...
Retirement is a very exciting milestone. It may also be a time fraught with a dizzying array of decisions, deadlines and duties. As a newly retired acquaintance of mine recently said, while juggling numerous retirement-related tasks, “Retiring ain’t for the faint of heart!”. Among the assortment of topics that require...
Americans are well-aware by now about the incoming increase in Social Security benefits come 2022. However, the amount of raise may not be what a lot of people are anticipating. Each year, Social Security has this upward trend which is common for all citizens. A good example is the seniors...
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The small window to sign up for a Medicare supplement plan for next year is closed. Tuesday was the last day to get enrolled for 2022. Area insurance agents have been busy over the past seven weeks. But they also warn that this benefit election period brings...
Comments / 0