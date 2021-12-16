ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicare Education Class

cityofedinburg.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, TX – Do you know the A, B, C & Ds of Medicare? Learn about your...

cityofedinburg.com

cityhs.net

Free homebuyer education class on Dec. 11

Registration is available for free homebuyer education classes, in-person and online, with the first in-person session scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace in Hot Springs. The first of the new instructor-led online class sessions is scheduled for...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Fox5 KVVU

Only days to enroll in Medicare

Mike Davis visits The Medicare Store to get some last-minute advice on how to enroll before the deadline. For more information, visit themedicarestore.com. This segment is sponsored by The Medicare Store.
Ohio Capital Journal

For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive

In theory, the point of managed care is to save money by negotiating with providers for lower prices. So it would seem that the biggest managed-care providers would use their clout to negotiate the lowest prices from doctors and hospitals and for medicine. But for at least one drug, the largest Medicare managed-care companies are […] The post For one drug at least, biggest insurers force Medicare patients to buy the most expensive appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
arcamax.com

Health care industry seeks surprise billing changes this month

Some health care industry groups are pressing the Biden administration to change its plan for implementing a law meant to shield patients from surprise medical bills that is set to take effect next month. Many of the arguments sent in letters to federal agencies by Monday night reflect the debate...
theeastcountygazette.com

SSA: When Should You Expect Your Social Security COLA Checks in 2021?

This is the highest in 40 years; a whopping 5.9% increase of the COLA. COLA is the cost of living adjustment by the Social Security Administration SSA agency. The Agency issued on October 2021 that the cost-of-living adjustment COLA will increase. Therefore, in 2022 there will be a massive increase...
WLTX.com

No, Medicare is not offering a free flex card

The end of the Medicare open enrollment period is Dec. 7, meaning people eligible for Medicare coverage need to finalize whether they want to change plans. Over the last couple of months, a number of online ads have promoted a “free $2,880 Medicare flex card” to Medicare recipients. The ads say these cards act like debit cards that people can use to pay for both medical expenses and food. The websites these ads link to dominate the results of a Google search for “Medicare flex card.”
NewsBreak
Education
Valdosta Daily Times

BUSH: On updated premiums, deductibles for Medicare

As Medicare’s open enrollment period ended Dec. 7, recipients of the program are preparing for a larger-than-expected jump in prices for premiums and deductibles. For example, Medicare Part B monthly premiums are set to rise to $170.10, a 14.5% increase and much higher than the estimate of 6.7%. The deductible for Part B will rise to $233, a 14.8% increase. The Part A deductible will increase to $1,556, up $72 in 2022.
KXLY

37 States That Don’t Tax Social Security Benefits

With the cost of living climbing higher, you probably aren’t eager to give the government any more of your money than you have to. That’s especially true if you’re retired and living off of Social Security benefits and personal savings. While income taxes are a part of...
McKnight's

Senators approve Medicare provider relief

Long-term care providers are closer to avoiding Medicare cuts that would reduce reimbursements by nearly 10% after a Senate vote Thursday evening. The lawmakers voted 59-34 for a bill that extends a moratorium on a 2% sequester cut through the end of March and delays a 4% budget-balancing cut known as PAYGO until 2023. The measure also would provide a one-year, 3% increase in the Medicare physician fee schedule.
Retirement Daily

Enrolling in Medicare? These HSA Decisions are Crucial

Retirement is a very exciting milestone. It may also be a time fraught with a dizzying array of decisions, deadlines and duties. As a newly retired acquaintance of mine recently said, while juggling numerous retirement-related tasks, “Retiring ain’t for the faint of heart!”. Among the assortment of topics that require...
kq2.com

Medicare supplement window closes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The small window to sign up for a Medicare supplement plan for next year is closed. Tuesday was the last day to get enrolled for 2022. Area insurance agents have been busy over the past seven weeks. But they also warn that this benefit election period brings...
