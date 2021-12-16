Bless Your Spoon: Candy represents the spirit of Christmas

This Christmas season will bring the Re-Kindle Your Christmas Spirit back to Berrien Springs. The village says it has an evening’s worth of fun planned. More below:. Re-Kindle Your Christmas Spirit in Downtown Berrien Springs will be held Thursday, December 9th, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. The downtown streets will be closed to enjoy strolling from store to store, listen to the outside musicians, watch ice carving, take a ride on the horse or tractor drawn hayrides or take a tram ride down to Grove Park and back, also tram rides from the public library to downtown. The 1839 Courthouse complex will be open. Downtown there will be a live nativity, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with hand bell choir, face painting, children’s crafts, treats, specials in the stores and more! Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus will be located at the Village Hall.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO