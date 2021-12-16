ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings reports FQ1 results

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHammer Fiber Optics Holdings (OTCQB:HMMR): FQ1...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

CBD Global Sciences reports Q3 results

CBD Global Sciences (OTCPK:CBDNF): Q3 operating net income of $3.40M for Q3 2021. For the balance sheet the company reported a reduction of liabilities down from $8.75M to $6.16M YTD.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CompuMed reports Q4 results

CompuMed (OTCPK:CMPD): Q4 net income after the effect of the accounting change was $480.44K in the fourth quarter compared to $95.79K in the prior year. Revenue of $1.45M (+15.1% Y/Y)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Review Of Q3 Earnings For AMR Portfolio (Part 2)

This is the second part of my update on the holdings in my portfolios. I guess I will start with addressing the elephant in the room, by discussing the concerns brought up in a recent short report by Hindenburg Research. Personally, I feel most points made are quite superficial in nature, and would be able to work out with time. Especially important is the fact that the management seems quite different now than in the past, and the recent change in business style over the past two to three years should reflect that. Not to mention, the company has had the Colombian president tour the facilities, so any cartel linkages would have prevented that. I am sure it was quite difficult to remove the company from those issues when cartels were so prevalent in the country in the 20th century.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Winnebago Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Winnebago Industries beat estimated earnings by 56.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $2.25, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $362,869,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiber Optics#Otcqb#Adj#Hmmr#Ebitda#Y Y
Seekingalpha.com

Navios Maritime reports Q3 results

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.67; GAAP EPS of $3.59. Revenue of $168.45M (+33.5% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA of $116.1M, a 94.0% increase Y/Y. Time Charter Equivalent of $30,146 per day in Q3 2021 compared to $14,056 per day in Q3 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Eaton Corp

Within the last quarter, Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $174.7 versus the current price of Eaton Corp at $164.82, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Worthington Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Worthington Industries beat estimated earnings by 23.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.72, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $501,908,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Navios Maritime Holdings Q3 Earnings

Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Navios Maritime Holdings beat estimated earnings by 307.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.59 versus an estimate of $0.88, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Ferrellgas Partners reports FQ1 results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCPK:FGPR): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$5.25. Revenue of $394.51M (+31.1% Y/Y) Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3.4M to $37.3M in the first fiscal quarter compared to $33.9M in the prior year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Duckhorn Portfolio pours out strong growth and margins with FQ1 report

Bank of America stays constructive on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) after the company's earnings report. The firm points to the strong sales growth off volume (+7.5%) and price/mix (+6.2%) gains, as well as margins that came in ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, analyst Peter Galbo and team are optimistic. "Given that...
STOCKS
baltimorenews.net

What are the Perks and Cons of Using Fiber-Optic Light?

The benefits of fiber-optic light are numerous. Unlike traditional lighting, LEDs don't emit heat or ultraviolet light, and they are versatile and energy-efficient. The price of fiber-optic lights, however, is often a barrier for customers who are considering them. Optical fibers are made up of glass fibers smaller than human...
ELECTRONICS
Seekingalpha.com

Ellington Financial reports estimated BV per share at $18.18

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) has reported an estimated book value per share of common stock of $18.18 as of November 30, 2021. The estimates includes the effect of the previously announced $0.15/share monthly dividend, payable on Dec. 07 to investors of record on Nov. 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Adidas authorizes €4B of share buybacks through 2025

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY -1.0%) announced Thursday that it would initiate a €4B ($4.5M) share buyback through 2025 in addition to the €1B share buyback completed in 2021 already. The buyback activities will be complemented by the company’s annual dividend payouts in a range of between 30% and 50% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Darden Restaurants Q2 2022 Earnings Preview

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+94.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.23B (+34.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, DRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Adobe Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts slashed price targets on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) as it reported mixed Q4 results and issued an outlook below consensus. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $670 to $630 (11.3% upside). Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold. Oppenheimer analyst Brian...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Jabil EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue

Jabil (NYSE:JBL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92 beats by $0.12; GAAP EPS of $1.63 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $8.56B (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $280M. For FQ2, Jabil forecasts revenue of $7.1-7.7B (consensus: $7.36B); GAAP EPS of $1.19-1.39 and core EPS of $1.35-1.55 (consensus: $1.43).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Winnebago Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, December 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+29.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Factors to Note Ahead of Micron's (MU) Q1 Earnings Release

MU - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 20. The company projects fiscal first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.10 (+/- 10 cents) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings, pinned at $2.10 per share, remained unchanged over the last 60 days. The consensus mark indicates a 169.2% surge from the year-ago quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy