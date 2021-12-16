ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Military Aid for Ukraine: Deterring Russia Promptly

By Stephen Blank
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing debate over the provision of military aid to Ukraine has been frequently contaminated by naïve misunderstandings of Ukrainian military and technological capabilities. Partly this is a result of Western media uncritically regurgitating Russian and pro-Russian propaganda. But frequently, it also reflects a failure by media and so called analysts...

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
