Environment

Parts of the Midwest ravaged by tornadoes and high winds

greensboro.com
 1 day ago

An extreme tornado and high wind event impacted...

greensboro.com

uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

ENVIRONMENT
Pedram Javaheri
foxillinois.com

Midwest Mission helping midwest tornado victims

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A local ministry is packing up and heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims. Midwest Mission is loading a trailer of supplies to go to western Kentucky. This Saturday they'll haul everything from medical supplies to construction tools to those who need it the most.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kmmo.com

HIGH WINDS WREAK HAVOC ON PARTS OF WEST-CENTRAL MISSOURI

With winds in the area reaching 60 miles per hour and more in some areas, numerous phone calls were placed to area first-responder agencies on Wednesday, December 15. The strong winds caused several power outages in the KMMO listening area. A news release says Evergy crews responded to restore power...
MISSOURI STATE

