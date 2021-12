In their last home match of 2021, the Everton Women bowed out of the FA Women’s League Cup after a dreadful 2-0 loss to Manchester United. The Toffees finished the Continental Cup with a 2-0-2 record and a minus-three goal differential. Again, the Blues showed they can handle the minnows — the team picked up wins against Leicester City and Durham — but for some season, the Merseyside outfit can’t seem to find a way to topple the top clubs even after changing managers.

SOCCER ・ 4 HOURS AGO