CSI: Vegas will get second season without original cast member returning

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCSI: Vegas is officially getting a second season, but the 'sequel' series will not be welcoming back one of its main stars when it returns. More than 20 years after the original series first aired, a CSI: Vegas revival with both William Petersen and Jorja Fox was confirmed earlier this...

