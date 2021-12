Health officials in Japan have confirmed eight more cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the country's total to 12, the government said Friday.The eight tested positive for the virus when they arrived at Japanese airports from late November to earlier this month, the health ministry said in a statement. Two of them, a woman in her 30s and a boy, arrived from Namibia on Nov. 28 on the same flight as a Namibian diplomat who was Japan's first confirmed case of the omicron variant, Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said. Japan eased border controls last...

