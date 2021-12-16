ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Private Jet Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during Forecast Year - A Report By Absolute Markets Insights

Cover picture for the articleThe global outbreak of COVID-19 caused not only a partial collapse of the air transport, but travelling has got even more complicated and many people are yet reluctant to travel. Covid-19 has changed the way for travelling. A huge population is now opting to fly through private jets as they are...

Latest Study on Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market hints a True Blockbuster

The latest 107+ page survey report on Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Nuclear Fusion and Advanced Material market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Isowater, Tritium, Western Superconducting Technologies Co.,Ltd.
Australia’s $9.8 Billion Investment in Healthcare and COVID Response

The Government of Australia has invested 9.8 billion dollars in an update to the Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO) for delivering ongoing Telehealth, the COVID-19 vaccinations, and for ensuring that its citizens have world-class healthcare services and medicines. Since the pandemic hit Australia in 2020, the government has allocated 34 billion dollars to health expenditures.
India stumps up $10 billion to build chip factories

India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal support of up to half of...
According to a recent report published by Absolute Markets Insights, titled, “Recycled Plastics Market by Type, Technique, End User and Region: Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029,” the global recycled plastics market was valued at US$ 39442.73 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) to Hold Largest Market Share in 2020. According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the recycled plastics market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high demand for packaging of food & beverage products. The product is widely used for numerous application such as moldings, bottles, jars, fibers etc. on account of its chemical resistance, excellent impact & tensile strength, and thermal stability. Moreover, growing use of food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in bottle-to-bottle processes along with voluntary pledges by producers for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) target content in line with EU Single Use Plastics Directives is projected to further accelerate the production. Furthermore, changing trade flows of plastic waste has impacted the waste volumes positively, such a factor has produced new trade avenues for plastic flakes, bale and food grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The aforementioned factors have positively influenced the market growth of recycled plastics especially recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
Global Lime Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Lime Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global lime market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market to grow by USD 3.21 bn| Increased Number of FDA-approved Manufacturing Facilities in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market by Service (bioanalytical, method development and validation, stability testing, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Global White LED Modules Market By Application 2022 Huge Growth Approved By || Nichia, SAMSUNG, EPISTAR

The Global White LED Modules Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the White LED Modules market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global White LED Modules Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
USD 5.01 bn growth in Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market |Evolving Opportunities with Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa &Corning Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beatson Clark Ltd., Bormioli Pharma Spa, Corning Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corp., SCHOTT AG, SGD S.A, Shandong Medicinal Glass Co. Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbHÂ Â, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. are some of the major market participants. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is set to grow by USD 5.01 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.57% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Li-Ion Battery Recycling Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.76%: By Source (non-mobility and mobility) and Geography (APAC and ROW) | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "lithium-ion battery recycling market by Source (Non-mobility and Mobility) and Geographic (APAC and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the lithium-ion battery recycling market size is expected to reach a value of USD...
Pall Arabia, a Pall Corporation Joint Venture, Expands Manufacturing Capabilities to Include Advanced Liquid/Gas Separation Technology

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Arabia, a joint venture between Pall Corporation and Tanajib for Oil & Gas Company ltd. [Al-Khobar], has expanded its capabilities to include a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Pall's SepraSol™ Plus liquid/gas coalescers, one of the most advanced liquid/gas separation technologies available. Established in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the vision of Pall Arabia is to combine resources, technology and expertise to support the oil and gas and petrochemical industries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This new manufacturing capability is a significant milestone and underscores the commitment to Pall Arabia's vision and the region.
Find out the Premium Insight of Global Self-Driving Car Market 2021-2029

Self-driving cars, also called as autonomous or driverless cars, use artificial intelligence (AI) software, light detection & ranging (LiDAR), and RADAR sensing technology, which further monitors a 60-meter range around the car and form an active 3D map of the existing environment. These vehicles are designed to travel between destinations without a human operator, which has combined sensors and software to control, navigate and drive the vehicles. Most self-driving systems create and maintain an internal map of their surroundings, based on a wide array of sensors, like radar which gives information about the traffic, parking spaces and others. Increasing advancement in the technology aiding in the enhancement of self-driving functionalities along with favorable government policies is estimated to proliferate the growth of global self-driving car market over the forecast period. The global self-driving car market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 18.55% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
Global Plant-Based Meat Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 14% By 2026 | Europe Dominates The Market

Plant based meats often called as alternative meats are devoid of any animal product. Plant based meat products come in many varieties like burgers, meatballs, steaks, nuggets, sausages, fillets, and countless other versions of popular meat foods made from chicken, pork, beef, fish, lamb or turkey. The classic veggie burger, are made predominantly with vegetables and legumes. Thanks to technological advancements and creative cooking, use of proteins and extracts from plants such as peas, soy beans, or wheat, to truly mimic the taste, texture and appearance of animal meat.
Global Blockchain Devices Market Report 2021-2026: Travel & Hospitality End-user Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The “Global Blockchain Devices Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type, Connectivity, Application, End User, and Region Forecast to 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The blockchain devices market is expected to grow from USD 482 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD...
