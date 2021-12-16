20 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About The Goonies

If the name Bill Kottkamp doesn’t ring any bells, perhaps you’ve not seen him in “Annabelle Comes Home,” which he did in 2019. He’s been in two other projects in Hollywood in the past five years, including “Fist Fight,” and “Moments of Clarity,” in 2017 and 2016, respectively. His work spans the course of more than a decade, and his movies are simply too many to list. He’s known as both a producer and an actor, and his talent is paramount. He’s made a lot happen since he decided to go into this line of work, and it’s time the world learns more about him.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO