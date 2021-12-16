ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization by shark variable new antigen receptors elucidated through X-ray crystallography

By Obinna C. Ubah
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-domain Variable New Antigen Receptors (VNARs) from the immune system of sharks are the smallest naturally occurring binding domains found in nature. Possessing flexible paratopes that can recognize protein motifs inaccessible to classical antibodies, VNARs have yet to be exploited for the development of SARS-CoV-2 therapeutics. Here, we detail the identification...

www.nature.com

