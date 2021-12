Robinhood Markets is developing a feature that will enable users to send cryptocurrency as a gift, in addition to partnering with Chainalysis. The feature was discovered in the beta version of the Robinhood app by developer Steve Moser, which was then shared with Bloomberg. In addition to sending cryptocurrency through digital gift cards, the code revealed that each can include a message up to 180 characters long. Users will also have the ability to retract sent crypto gifts before they are accepted by the original intended party. Other features revealed by the code include the ability to receive direct deposits early and automatically invest spare change.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO