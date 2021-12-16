ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

France to ban British travellers due to Omicron

businesstraveller.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a developing story and will be updated accordingly. France is banning travel to and from the UK from 0000 on December 18, due to the rapid rise in cases of the Omicron variant. A statement from the French prime minister’s office has detailed the following measures:....

www.businesstraveller.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Washington Post

CDC issues ‘very high’ risk warning for travel to France and Portugal

Federal health authorities issued a warning Monday against travel to several European countries as well as Jordan and Tanzania amid growing fears of the omicron variant, telling people to make sure they are fully vaccinated if they must visit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said to avoid travel...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Gabriel Attal
businesstraveller.com

American Airlines cancels and amends some routes for 2022

American Airlines has cancelled some routes for next year and amended others, and this time it’s not a result of the pandemic. Instead it’s because plane manufacturer Boeing inability to deliver enough B787s for American to honour its 2022 schedule commitments. American had expected Boeing to provide it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Covid: Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of "national solidarity". Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Air France#Covid#British#French#Brits#Royaume Uni
dallassun.com

Philippines imposes travel ban on seven more countries over Omicron variant

Manila [Philippines], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines on Sunday imposed travel restrictions on seven European countries to keep out the potentially more contagious new coronavirus variant Omicron, a government spokesman said on Sunday. Cabinet Secretary and acting Presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland,...
TRAVEL
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Omicron travel bans strike South Africa’s safari business

DINOKENG GAME RESERVE, South Africa (AP) — Recent travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries as a result of the discovery of the omicron variant in southern Africa have hammered the country’s safari business, already hard hit by the pandemic. South Africa’s tourism industry, which suffered a more than 70% drop in foreign tourists in 2020 because of COVID-19, was just beginning to hope for an improved outlook for the holiday season and the year ahead. Buth then the news of omicron struck, bringing a slew of international restrictions on flights. Fred Plachesi, owner of the Tamboti Bush Lodge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of the Tshwane metropolitan area, which includes Pretoria, said that safari lodges are experiencing cancellations and few new reservations.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

ABUJA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries' red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
TRAVEL
Reuters

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list on Wednesday

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The British government will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday because there is now community transmission of Omicron in Britain, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament. The new Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong....
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy