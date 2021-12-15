ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Using the DELPHI Method for Model for Role Assignment in the Software Industry

By Daniel Varona, Luiz Fernando Capretz
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Over the past two decades, there has been a growing interest in modeling the elements that need to be considered when assigning people to roles in software projects, as evidenced by the number of available publications related to the topic....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Restless Bandit Model for Energy-Efficient Job Assignments in Server Farms

We aim to maximize the energy efficiency, gauged as average energy cost per job, in a large-scale server farm with various storage or/and computing components, which are modeled as parallel abstracted servers. Each server works in multiple power modes characterized by potentially different service and energy consumption rates. The heterogeneity of servers and multiple power modes significantly complicate the maximization problem, where optimal solutions are generally intractable. Relying on the Whittle relaxation technique, we resort to a near-optimal and scalable job-assignment policy. Under certain conditions including the assumption of exponentially distributed job sizes, we prove that our proposed policy approaches optimality as the size of the entire system tends to infinity; that is, it is asymptotically optimal. Nevertheless, we demonstrate by simulations that the effectiveness of our policies is not significantly limited by the conditions used for mathematical rigor and that our model still has wide practical applicability. In particular, the asymptotic optimality is very much relevant for many real-world large-scale systems with tens or hundreds of thousands of components, where conventional optimization techniques can hardly apply. Furthermore, for non-asymptotic scenarios, we show the effectiveness of the proposed policy through extensive numerical simulations, where the policy substantially outperforms all the tested baselines, and we especially demonstrate numerically its robustness against heavy-tailed job-size distributions.
INDUSTRY
myasbn.com

Is Your Small Business Using Collaborative Software? If Not, Should It Be?

For larger established teams, collaboration software is indispensable, but for early-stage start-ups with few or no employees, there may not yet be a need. Somewhere in the evolution from early-stage to mature company however a leader will need to consider the possibility of incorporating collaborative software. The question is, are the benefits worth the cost? Should management and team leaders be seriously investigating this option or is it just a novelty distraction that will not add to your company’s success?
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Modelithics Announces Component Model Library for Keysight PathWave System Design Software

Modelithics, a developer of high-accuracy RF and microwave active & passive simulation models for use in EDA tools has announced the Modelithics System Components Library for Keysight’s PathWave System Design software. This library includes models for system-level components like amplifiers, filters, attenuators, couplers, and packages. Models are available for components from a wide range of manufacturers, including Barry, IMS, Kyocera AVX, Mini-Circuits, Murata, and Qorvo. In total, the current System Components Library offering contains over 160 models.
SOFTWARE
charlottestar.com

Top 5 Useful Software Development Tools In 2022

Here are the top 5 most used software applications (tools) used by custom software development companies for effective software development: - In Stack Overflow 2021 Developer Survey, Visual Studio Code has rated the most popular developer environment tool, with 70% of 82,000 respondents reporting using it. Visual Studio Code is...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Industry#Software Projects#Software Developers#Software Engineering#Delphi Method#Delphi#Iecon
information-age.com

The role of industrial AI in 2022

Sanjay Jhawar, co-founder and president at RealWear, discusses the role that industrial AI will play in company operations in 2022. The term Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been popularised by companies such as Google and Amazon and often draws connotations of robots, natural language assistance or self-driving cars. Whilst all of these are popular examples of the more interesting use cases for AI, the oftentimes invisible technology is already starting to impact everyday life. In the industrial world, AI is a technology we’re increasingly finding uses for and one that will be a big focus for companies in 2022.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Lifelong Generative Modelling Using Dynamic Expansion Graph Model

Variational Autoencoders (VAEs) suffer from degenerated performance, when learning several successive tasks. This is caused by catastrophic forgetting. In order to address the knowledge loss, VAEs are using either Generative Replay (GR) mechanisms or Expanding Network Architectures (ENA). In this paper we study the forgetting behaviour of VAEs using a joint GR and ENA methodology, by deriving an upper bound on the negative marginal log-likelihood. This theoretical analysis provides new insights into how VAEs forget the previously learnt knowledge during lifelong learning. The analysis indicates the best performance achieved when considering model mixtures, under the ENA framework, where there are no restrictions on the number of components. However, an ENA-based approach may require an excessive number of parameters. This motivates us to propose a novel Dynamic Expansion Graph Model (DEGM). DEGM expands its architecture, according to the novelty associated with each new databases, when compared to the information already learnt by the network from previous tasks. DEGM training optimizes knowledge structuring, characterizing the joint probabilistic representations corresponding to the past and more recently learned tasks. We demonstrate that DEGM guarantees optimal performance for each task while also minimizing the required number of parameters. Supplementary materials (SM) and source code are available in this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Tech Times

The Benefits Of Using A Software That Elevates Demand Planning

Businesses today are faced with a lot of challenges. It is difficult to stay afloat in this turbulent economy and it can be nearly impossible to make a profit. This is where demand planning software comes into play. This planning software helps you turn your business around by providing valuable information that enables you to plan for future growth, forecast customer demand, identify new opportunities, and avoid risks. This post will discuss the benefits of using such a program so that your company can thrive again.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Category-theoretic recipe for dualities in one-dimensional quantum lattice models

We present a systematic approach for generating duality transformations in quantum lattice models. Within our formalism, dualities are completely characterized by equivalent but distinct realizations of a given (possibly non-abelian and non-invertible) symmetry. These different realizations are encoded into fusion categories, and dualities are methodically generated by considering all Morita equivalent categories. The full set of symmetric operators can then be constructed from the categorical data. We construct explicit intertwiners, in the form of matrix product operators, that convert local symmetric operators of one realization into local symmetric operators of its dual. Concurrently, it maps local operators that transform non-trivially into non-local ones. This guarantees that the structure constants of the algebra of all symmetric operators are equal in both dual realizations. Families of dual Hamiltonians, possibly with long range interactions, are then designed by taking linear combinations of the corresponding symmetric operators. We illustrate this approach by establishing matrix product operator intertwiners for well-known dualities such as Kramers-Wannier and Jordan-Wigner, consider theories with two copies of the Ising category symmetry, and present an example with quantum group symmetries. Finally, we comment on generalizations to higher dimensions of this categorical approach to dualities.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

A New Model-free Prediction Method: GA-NoVaS

Volatility forecasting plays an important role in the financial econometrics. Previous works in this regime are mainly based on applying various GARCH-type models. However, it is hard for people to choose a specific GARCH model which works for general cases and such traditional methods are unstable for dealing with high-volatile period or using small sample size. The newly proposed normalizing and variance stabilizing (NoVaS) method is a more robust and accurate prediction technique. This Model-free method is built by taking advantage of an inverse transformation which is based on the ARCH model. Inspired by the historic development of the ARCH to GARCH model, we propose a novel NoVaS-type method which exploits the GARCH model structure. By performing extensive data analysis, we find our model has better time-aggregated prediction performance than the current state-of-the-art NoVaS method on forecasting short and volatile data. The victory of our new method corroborates that and also opens up avenues where one can explore other NoVaS structures to improve on the existing ones or solve specific prediction problems.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Slot-VPS: Object-centric Representation Learning for Video Panoptic Segmentation

Video Panoptic Segmentation (VPS) aims at assigning a class label to each pixel, uniquely segmenting and identifying all object instances consistently across all frames. Classic solutions usually decompose the VPS task into several sub-tasks and utilize multiple surrogates (e.g. boxes and masks, centres and offsets) to represent objects. However, this divide-and-conquer strategy requires complex post-processing in both spatial and temporal domains and is vulnerable to failures from surrogate tasks. In this paper, inspired by object-centric learning which learns compact and robust object representations, we present Slot-VPS, the first end-to-end framework for this task. We encode all panoptic entities in a video, including both foreground instances and background semantics, with a unified representation called panoptic slots. The coherent spatio-temporal object's information is retrieved and encoded into the panoptic slots by the proposed Video Panoptic Retriever, enabling it to localize, segment, differentiate, and associate objects in a unified manner. Finally, the output panoptic slots can be directly converted into the class, mask, and object ID of panoptic objects in the video. We conduct extensive ablation studies and demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on two benchmark datasets, Cityscapes-VPS (\textit{val} and test sets) and VIPER (\textit{val} set), achieving new state-of-the-art performance of 63.7, 63.3 and 56.2 VPQ, respectively.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Static Analyzer for Detecting Tensor Shape Errors in Deep Neural Network Training Code

We present an automatic static analyzer PyTea that detects tensor-shape errors in PyTorch code. The tensor-shape error is critical in the deep neural net code; much of the training cost and intermediate results are to be lost once a tensor shape mismatch occurs in the midst of the training phase. Given the input PyTorch source, PyTea statically traces every possible execution path, collects tensor shape constraints required by the tensor operation sequence of the path, and decides if the constraints are unsatisfiable (hence a shape error can occur). PyTea's scalability and precision hinges on the characteristics of real-world PyTorch applications: the number of execution paths after PyTea's conservative pruning rarely explodes and loops are simple enough to be circumscribed by our symbolic abstraction. We tested PyTea against the projects in the official PyTorch repository and some tensor-error code questioned in the StackOverflow. PyTea successfully detects tensor shape errors in these codes, each within a few seconds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

KnAC: an approach for enhancing cluster analysis with background knowledge and explanations

Pattern discovery in multidimensional data sets has been a subject of research since decades. There exists a wide spectrum of clustering algorithms that can be used for that purpose. However, their practical applications share in common the post-clustering phase, which concerns expert-based interpretation and analysis of the obtained results. We argue that this can be a bottleneck of the process, especially in the cases where domain knowledge exists prior to clustering. Such a situation requires not only a proper analysis of automatically discovered clusters, but also a conformance checking with existing knowledge. In this work, we present Knowledge Augmented Clustering (KnAC), which main goal is to confront expert-based labelling with automated clustering for the sake of updating and refining the former. Our solution does not depend on any ready clustering algorithm, nor introduce one. Instead KnAC can serve as an augmentation of an arbitrary clustering algorithm, making the approach robust and model-agnostic. We demonstrate the feasibility of our method on artificially, reproducible examples and on a real life use case scenario.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous Graph Learning Model for Cyber-Attack Detection

A cyber-attack is a malicious attempt by experienced hackers to breach the target information system. Usually, the cyber-attacks are characterized as hybrid TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) and long-term adversarial behaviors, making the traditional intrusion detection methods ineffective. Most existing cyber-attack detection systems are implemented based on manually designed rules by referring to domain knowledge (e.g., threat models, threat intelligences). However, this process is lack of intelligence and generalization ability. Aiming at this limitation, this paper proposes an intelligent cyber-attack detection method based on provenance data. To effective and efficient detect cyber-attacks from a huge number of system events in the provenance data, we firstly model the provenance data by a heterogeneous graph to capture the rich context information of each system entities (e.g., process, file, socket, etc.), and learns a semantic vector representation for each system entity. Then, we perform online cyber-attack detection by sampling a small and compact local graph from the heterogeneous graph, and classifying the key system entities as malicious or benign. We conducted a series of experiments on two provenance datasets with real cyber-attacks. The experiment results show that the proposed method outperforms other learning based detection models, and has competitive performance against state-of-the-art rule based cyber-attack detection systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy