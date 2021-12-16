Zion Williamson at his playing weight from last season now?

Andrew Lopez on Zion Williamson: He’s going around in New Orleans high school basketball games right now. That’s been his thing this last week. He looks like the player I saw last year. He is at his playing weight from last year. He is the guy who looks like if you see him without a hoodie, without all this extra baggy clothes on… He looks like the guy who played in games last season.

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

@Andrew Lopez on Zion's long-term outlook and the Pels season so far

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

I remember the late Kenny Williamson (aka “Eggman”) — who was with the Grizzlies front office when Curry was drafted: he told anyone that would listen the Steph Curry was a surefire NBA star in that draft. – 8:41 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

Had some thoughts on speculation (don’t have any inside info here) that we are about to be without Zion longer. Tanking has been discussed — and I understand the merit of it — but I am a big believer in culture-building and wanted to make my case for not doing so. -MP pic.twitter.com/lDBPMrPnDv – 6:04 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Episode 46 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Zion Williamson’s increasing weight.

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

NEW: @jessecbrooks shares his thoughts on media frenzy and fan confusion in the Zion-era in “The Vultures of Zion Land”.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The first edition of the NBA weekly mailbag unsurprisingly had a lot of questions about Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and the Lakers. I answered them here https://t.co/gMUFJYBS29 pic.twitter.com/SJjpF96K4O – 1:32 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Everyone on the timeline talking about how cool it’ll be for Steph to break the record in MSG…but got upset when Zion said that place is awesome – 9:37 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

@Andrew Lopez takes us inside the Zion Williamson situation + big-picture look at Pels present and future

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Another setback for Zion. Given what happened to the Nuggets with MPJ, at what point do the Pelicans think about NOT offering a max extension this summer? ziller.substack.com/p/zion-mpj-and… – 10:34 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Three Things to Know: After latest Zion recovery setback, what is next for Pelicans? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/thr… – 9:33 AM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

COLUMN:

Did the latest setback represent a tipping point in the Zion Williamson saga?

And what does his future look like in New Orleans?

There are many of avenues to salvage this, but the Pelicans are at the lowest point of the Williamson era.

nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

Tom Ziller @teamziller

It’s time to start wondering if maybe the Pelicans should withhold offering Zion the max extension this summer. On Zion, MPJ, Embiid, Brandon Roy and what’s at stake: ziller.substack.com/p/zion-mpj-and… 🔓 – 8:02 AM

Andrew Lopez on the Pelicans: They are hopeful if (Zion Williamson) continues to do this, do the things that they’ve seen him do in the last two to three months, and how he’s attacked this rehab, they are confident this will be a blip. -via Spotify / December 16, 2021

On a road trip to Washington, Williamson was heckled by Wizards fans who chanted, “ZI-ON’S CHUN-KY!” according to the Washington Post. Williamson was receiving so much criticism online, Swin Cash, the Pelicans vice president of basketball operations and team development, defended Williamson on Twitter. “Imagine photoshopping a 21yr old every chance you get and leaving harsh comments for likes,” Cash wrote on Tuesday. “Whew the clown behavior really is shocking Especially from adults!” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / December 13, 2021

Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA history. “The number I’ve heard from several places about Zion is 70 pounds higher than 260. You do the math.” -via Fade Away World / December 8, 2021