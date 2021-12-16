ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zion Williamson at his playing weight from last season now?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBNvt_0dOPFnBr00

Andrew Lopez on Zion Williamson: He’s going around in New Orleans high school basketball games right now. That’s been his thing this last week. He looks like the player I saw last year. He is at his playing weight from last year. He is the guy who looks like if you see him without a hoodie, without all this extra baggy clothes on… He looks like the guy who played in games last season.

Source: Spotify

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Brian Windhorst on Cavs mania and the NBA’s coming COVID landscape, then @Andrew Lopez on Zion’s long-term outlook and the Pels season so far — plus what comes next:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EU1iVs

Apple: apple.co/31ZMc2111:58 AM

Pete Pranica @PetePranica

I remember the late Kenny Williamson (aka “Eggman”) — who was with the Grizzlies front office when Curry was drafted: he told anyone that would listen the Steph Curry was a surefire NBA star in that draft. – 8:41 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

Had some thoughts on speculation (don’t have any inside info here) that we are about to be without Zion longer. Tanking has been discussed — and I understand the merit of it — but I am a big believer in culture-building and wanted to make my case for not doing so. -MP pic.twitter.com/lDBPMrPnDv6:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwWmK_0dOPFnBr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibAz0_0dOPFnBr00

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Episode 46 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss Zion Williamson’s increasing weight.

Listen to it here 👇

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Zion #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/wf2Gkz7uGC4:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKe9M_0dOPFnBr00

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

NEW: @jessecbrooks shares his thoughts on media frenzy and fan confusion in the Zion-era in “The Vultures of Zion Land”.

Here’s a snippet below 👇🏼

LINK>> https://t.co/0NVFSR9I7M pic.twitter.com/FdyazgLcul1:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CriLJ_0dOPFnBr00

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The first edition of the NBA weekly mailbag unsurprisingly had a lot of questions about Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and the Lakers. I answered them here https://t.co/gMUFJYBS29 pic.twitter.com/SJjpF96K4O1:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBiud_0dOPFnBr00

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Everyone on the timeline talking about how cool it’ll be for Steph to break the record in MSG…but got upset when Zion said that place is awesome – 9:37 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Sj78XYmdar3:30 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

New Lowe Post podcast: @Brian Windhorst on the feel-good Cavs and the NBA’s new COVID landscape; then @Andrew Lopez takes us inside the Zion Williamson situation + big-picture look at Pels present and future:

Apple: apple.co/31ZMc21

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EU1iVs1:52 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/3G6G1ujJaF12:59 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/lvMfolw83511:30 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYPEr_0dOPFnBr00

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Another setback for Zion. Given what happened to the Nuggets with MPJ, at what point do the Pelicans think about NOT offering a max extension this summer? ziller.substack.com/p/zion-mpj-and…10:34 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Three Things to Know: After latest Zion recovery setback, what is next for Pelicans? nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/13/thr…9:33 AM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

COLUMN:

Did the latest setback represent a tipping point in the Zion Williamson saga?

And what does his future look like in New Orleans?

There are many of avenues to salvage this, but the Pelicans are at the lowest point of the Williamson era.

nola.com/sports/pelican…8:53 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Zion Williamson injury setback

🏀 Does Zion want out of New Orleans?

🏀 Causes for rift between Zion and Pels

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/yO2UO5tipJ8:33 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

It’s time to start wondering if maybe the Pelicans should withhold offering Zion the max extension this summer. On Zion, MPJ, Embiid, Brandon Roy and what’s at stake: ziller.substack.com/p/zion-mpj-and… 🔓 – 8:02 AM

Andrew Lopez on the Pelicans: They are hopeful if (Zion Williamson) continues to do this, do the things that they’ve seen him do in the last two to three months, and how he’s attacked this rehab, they are confident this will be a blip. -via Spotify / December 16, 2021

On a road trip to Washington, Williamson was heckled by Wizards fans who chanted, “ZI-ON’S CHUN-KY!” according to the Washington Post. Williamson was receiving so much criticism online, Swin Cash, the Pelicans vice president of basketball operations and team development, defended Williamson on Twitter. “Imagine photoshopping a 21yr old every chance you get and leaving harsh comments for likes,” Cash wrote on Tuesday. “Whew the clown behavior really is shocking Especially from adults!” -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / December 13, 2021

Over the following few days, fans would go crazy trying to guess his current weight, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon seems to have found the answer. According to his sources, Zion is at 330 pounds right now, which puts him among the heaviest players in NBA history. “The number I’ve heard from several places about Zion is 70 pounds higher than 260. You do the math.” -via Fade Away World / December 8, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Zion Williamson a big problem for Pelicans

He’s not just fat. He’s lazy too. No, they’re not talking about your unemployed brother-in-law. They’re talking about Zion Williamson. Allegedly. The New Orleans forward’s appetite has long been in question and now his work ethic is too. A Pelicans beat writer recently suggested that...
NBA
The Big Lead

Should the Pelicans Just Trade Zion Williamson Right Now?

The New Orleans Pelicans should probably just rip off the adhesive bandage and trade Zion Williamson now. There is currently no timetable for his return to the court this season and the Zion-less Pelicans are off to a 8-21 start. There is no reason for optimism. Even if Williamson does...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swin Cash
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Roy
FanSided

Why the Pelicans can make the play-in without Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans got more bad news about Zion Williamson and his injured foot, and it now seems unlikely that the star will return this season. Zion apparently got an injection in his injured foot and is going to be evaluated again in at least a month:. This isn’t...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Zion Williamson News

Just over a week ago, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced star Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery. “Not at the moment,” Green said when asked if he has an update on Williamson’s status. “The only update is it’s the same as it’s been. We just have to sort of unload his foot – give him his time to continue to heal and rest. We will have more updates as we progress through that situation.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Lowe Post#Brian Windhorst#Covid#Apple#Andrewbogut#Hoopconsultants#Jessecbrooks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA
The Spun

Shaq Makes His Opinion On Steph Curry Very Clear

Warriors point guard Steph Curry has a chance to make history this Tuesday night. He’s just two 3s away from becoming the all-time 3-point leader. Tonight’s game between the Knicks and Warriors will air on TNT. With tipoff still a few hours away, Inside the NBA’s Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Curry.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy