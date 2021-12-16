Butler displays Lyshak paintings

I get it! I really do. Weekly excursions into the great paranormal unknown, with a group of friends, can become a social gathering—sharing a common interest, reconnecting with old friends, and spending a few hours in mirth and mayhem while you play in the dark. Certain paying venues that you might do this in can be the real deal as far as being haunted. I have in the past frequented these because of not only the legitimacy of paranormal activity and associated history, but also for the friendships developed throughout the years. Yet, all along, I continued to ask myself—What was I looking for?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO