Visual Art

Butler displays Lyshak paintings

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 1 day ago

The paintings of Francie Lyshak will be shown starting Sunday at the Butler Institute of American Art. Lyshak is a New York-based artist whose paintings are both highly sophisticated and readily accessible to audiences from a broad range...

www.tribtoday.com

Santafe New Mexican.com

David Ligare at LewAllen Galleries

Inspired by the art, culture, and mythology of antiquity, artist David Ligare’s paintings capture classical ideals of balance, restraint, and proportion. His works allude to the timeless Greek and Roman myths, which continue to resonate in the human psyche, and which remain relevant to our times. “Foundational myths and...
VISUAL ART
owu.edu

Werner Gallery Art Exhibition

4:30-8 p.m. Dec. 3 – OWU art student exhibition, in the Werner Gallery inside Edgar Hall, 35 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The show will feature pieces purchased from OWU students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their work. The pieces have been purchased with an endowment created by professor emeritus Marty Kalb. Admission is free, and facial coverings are required. For more information, contact (740) 368-3600.
DELAWARE, OH
springvillejournal.com

Dave Jeffers’ paintings on display in Springville and Buffalo

On a stroll through Main Street Springville, one will see several paintings by the artist Dave Jeffers. Currently his work is hung in Dilly Dallies and 49 Coffee House & Eatery, and even if you have only seen these paintings, his style is instantly recognizable as his own. The colors are bright and while there are no definite figures in the pieces, they all feature shooting, curling lines. Jeffers calls his style rhythmic abstraction, a term he invented to describe his work. “It’s not true abstract,” he explained. “It has a definite rhythm and direction, when abstract art does not.”
SPRINGVILLE, NY
Times and Democrat

Campbell Frost on painting, teaching

On his love of painting - "As a child I love to paint. I was about 4 years old. My next-door neighbor, I watched how she mixed colors. Color was magic. I never forgot that. It just made me feel good. Art makes you look to the future. I love to get in the car, nowhere special and look around. Interpret what I see. Be pleased with your subject. Don’t be concerned about the money.
VISUAL ART
State
New York State
richmondmagazine.com

Painting With Light

It's no wonder that the legendary surrealist photographer Man Ray claimed that he was born with his iconic name. It sounds a lot catchier than Emmanuel Radnitzky. "It's one of the great artist names of all time," says Michael Taylor, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' chief curator and deputy director for art and education. "At school, his friends would call him Manny, so Manny became Man, and Radnitzky became Ray."
VISUAL ART
openculture.com

The Quirky Self-Portraits of 18th Century Painter Joseph Ducreux

We all know him, the dapper cross between a smarmy office bro and smug, pull-my-finger uncle; leaning on his walking stick, hat pushed back at a rakish angle, pointing at the viewer with a leer.… The 18th-century painting, titled Self-Portrait in the Guise of a Mocker, enjoyed a brief but rich second life for a couple years as a 21st century meme, first appearing online in a 2009 image macro with the caption “Disregard Females, Acquire Currency,” an overly stuffy, thus hilarious, rephrasing of Notorious B.I.G.’s “Get Money” lyrics. Thousands of imitations followed. Within a couple years, Steve Buscemi’s face got photoshopped in place of the grinning bon vivant, and the meme began its decline.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Southside Times

The paranormal enigma: paint it black

I get it! I really do. Weekly excursions into the great paranormal unknown, with a group of friends, can become a social gathering—sharing a common interest, reconnecting with old friends, and spending a few hours in mirth and mayhem while you play in the dark. Certain paying venues that you might do this in can be the real deal as far as being haunted. I have in the past frequented these because of not only the legitimacy of paranormal activity and associated history, but also for the friendships developed throughout the years. Yet, all along, I continued to ask myself—What was I looking for?
ENTERTAINMENT
Fredericksburg Standard

NATIVITY DISPLAY

Huntlea Campbell admires one of the outdoor Nativity scenes displayed at Holy Ghost Lutheran Church Friday through Sunday, Dec. 3-5. – Standard-Radio Post/ Madalyn Watson. Right, Holy Ghost Lutheran Church displayed Nativity scenes from all over the world, shared by their parishioners and other locals. Left, Members of Holy...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
thecranberryeagle.com

1980s band reunites for Butler show

Members of Pittsburgh's Haywire Band will reunite for an acoustic concert at the Butler Sons & Daughters of Italy Hall, 338 S. Main St., from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The rock band, which rose to fame in the 1980s, will perform original songs in the form of a Nashville Songwriters Night. Three founding members, Arte Tedesco, Howard “Hutch” Hockenberger and Jim “Slim” Varhola, will discuss the background of their work before playing.
BUTLER, PA
myfitnesspal.com

De-rusting and Painting Plates

I picked up a set of plates (Marcy Grip 45s, 25s, 10s, & 5s) along with an Olympic bar for $130 and everything has rust to a certain extent. From what I've read, you can scrub the plates with a wire brush, then give them a vinegar bath for 2-3 days to take care of the rest, then paint them. Anyone have experience with this? Or just paining plates in general? I've read Rust-Oleum paint plus primer is the best for the job. I also thought spraying them with truck bed liner could produce an interesting result. I'm only keeping the 45s, so I could experiment with the others. Any thoughts are appreciated!
HOME & GARDEN
Yale Daily News

PAINTING: Utopia

Moving frequently growing up, I was exposed to people of various backgrounds and became increasingly observant of the different ways people think, act and treat one another. My work explores the dynamics of human interaction; through extensive use of the human figure, symbolism and metaphor, I tell stories rooted in both personal experience and my observations about others.
VISUAL ART
hernandosun.com

Local artist goes viral

Lynne Simone is a visual artist whose work combines a love of animals, art and teaching. Her work fosters emotional connection and support for both audiences and artists in the Central Florida art community. Simone recalls having a knack for the arts from an early age, “I have been drawing...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
KTLA.com

Best rock painting kit

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rock painting is an activity enjoyed by children and adults alike. It helps to improve fine motor skills in young children and helps to relieve stress for all ages. While searching for a rock painting kit, you may have some questions. What should a rock painting kit come with? How many rocks will I get? What type of paint will work the best?
DESIGN
Creative Bloq

The best watercolour paints in 2021

The best watercolour paints include a huge range for artists to choose from. In this guide, we'll cover the best watercolour paints for everyone from students to professionals, working in different approaches, such as studio work or urban sketching. Watercolour paints usually come as liquid in a tube, or in...
DESIGN
Longboat Observer

Dazzling Displays

Millions of lights stretching over 100 miles, 500 acres and 44 nights. This dazzling Holiday Festival of Lights illuminates the University Town Center area each year. And this season, the 10th anniversary of the event, the display does not intend to disappoint. “While it may not be feasible to light...
DISNEY
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Entertainment calendar

ART HOUSE ON ELM, 906 Elm St., Youngstown: Exhibitions by Lynn Cardwell, Tracy Segreti and Tony Armeni, through Dec. 31. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment. www.arthouse onelm.com. B&O STATION, 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown: Artists of the Rust Belt Last Minute Market, 11...
VISUAL ART

