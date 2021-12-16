ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GBP EUR Lower Ahead of BoE Interest Rates

By James Lovick
poundsterlingforecast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP EUR exchange rate was slightly lower on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England interest rate meeting. The BoE will undoubtedly stand put at historically low rates but the volatility in the GBP v EUR will come from the forecasts. The European Central Bank are also meeting...

www.poundsterlingforecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Boe#Eur#The Bank Of England#The European Central Bank#Deloitte#The Resolution Foundation#Omicron#Ecb#Fe
investing.com

BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether there would...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bullish Move After BOE Rate Hike

The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but has given up about half of the gains. The markets of course are very sensitive to the central bank announcements, and with that being the case the Bank of England raising interest rates from 0.1% to 0.25% sent the British pound much higher. However, this was probably more along the lines of a “repricing of the British pound.”
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP USD Breaks Through 1.33 After BoE Hikes Rates

The pound was catapulted 0.7% higher against the dollar on Thursday, breaking through the 1.33 resistance level for the first time since the end of November following a shock announcement by the Bank of England (BoE). The BoE blindsided market participants on Thursday by raising interest rates for the first...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

ECB's Simkus sees risk inflation will be higher than expected

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Inflation in the euro zone may come in higher than the European Central Bank expects while growth may disappoint because of lasting supply snags and higher energy costs, ECB policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Friday. "Inflationary risks are on upside," Simkus, the Lithuanian central bank governor, told...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP recovers back to 0.8500 level as markets digest BoE, ECB policy decisions

EUR/GBP is back to just below the 0.8500 level from earlier near 0.8450 lows. Markets are digesting Thursday’s ECB and BoE rate decisions. EUR/GBP was under scrutiny to an unusual degree this Thursday given both the BoE and ECB set policy, though one of the rate decisions proved more consequential/of a market mover than the other. EUR/GBP dipped as low as 0.8450 after the BoE surprised markets with a 15bps rate hike, breaking to the south of this month’s prior triple bottom in the 0.8490 area in the process.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
STOCKS
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is the BOJ rate decision and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Early on Friday, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will provide the decision of its routine monetary policy meeting. Following the rate decision, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend the press conference, around 06:00 AM GMT, to convey the logic behind the latest policy moves. The Japanese...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy