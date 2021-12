How the challenge of keeping reagents free of moisture and air took Twitter by storm. I am a staunch parafilmer, and an avid Twitterer – so much so, that I even made a meme about parafilming. Most chemistry labs have a few rolls of parafilm for wrapping around caps of bottles and vials. It’s great for keeping things tidy, clean and sealed, and I had always assumed it also kept air and moisture out. So imagine my surprise when a colleague saw my meme and told me that they believed parafilm did very little to protect reagents. Rather than argue about it, we discussed how to test our beliefs with an experiment. My resulting Twitter post of photos of vials with fading ketyl attracted a lot of attention.

