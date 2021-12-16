Build an interactive map presentation with Exhibit (Beta)

After multiple years working on Build 41 of Project Zomboid, The Indie Stone have now finally hooked up multiplayer for it and you can test it yourself now. Project Zomboid did already have multiplayer but Build 41 that's available in an opt-in Beta is a massive overhaul of the entire game. It is the single biggest update the game has ever seen and it's still not done, which is why it's left in an opt-in Beta but most people generally play on that version now. Build 41 has all sorts like revamped animations and combat, a whole new sound design by some who did the incredible Alien: Isolation, a huge map expansion and the list of what's new and improved at this point is practically endless.

