Build an interactive map presentation with Exhibit (Beta)

This is the third article in a blog series that highlights new capabilities in Business Analyst Pro 2.9 – part of the ArcGIS Pro 2.9 Release. We’ve added the ability to use seed points in your territory analysis. Territory Design is part of ArcGIS Business Analyst Pro; allowing you to create and manage territories for any industry—for example, franchise boundaries, distribution zones, congressional districts, and so on. Seed points often represent physical brick-and-mortar locations that serve as a territory’s home base. Your territory will grow out from that particular site. This is especially important when factoring in network distances, such as a logistics organization limiting how far a delivery truck can drive in a day.
