Build an interactive map presentation with Exhibit (Beta)

esri.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for an app that will allow you to highlight a series of map locations? Need your audience to navigate areas of your map in a sequential order? Look no further than the new Instant Apps template, Exhibit (Beta)! Use this app to create a set of slides to teach students...

www.esri.com

esri.com

A better experience for styling layers using Arcade in ArcGIS Online

The December 2021 update of ArcGIS Online added performance updates for the user experience when styling layers using Arcade expressions. The faster performance is especially noticeable in very large layers. For example, suppose you authored an expression based on numeric data and classified it into categories. Prior to the update,...
SOFTWARE
esri.com

What's new in ArcGIS Survey123 (December 2021)

We are happy to announce a new update to ArcGIS Survey123. This release addresses a number of high priority issues and brings a couple of new enhancements to the Survey123 web designer experience. Some may consider an update like this as ‘minor’. In some ways it really is: End users...
SOFTWARE
esri.com

Which deployment should you use for image analysis: ArcGIS Pro, ArcGIS Enterprise or ArcGIS Online?

Trick question! All are appropriate in different scenarios—it depends on your business case. Read on to find out how to decide what’s right for you. ArcGIS has long provided a suite of image analysis and processing capabilities. With the introduction of capabilities such as deep learning, multidimensional analysis and change detection, this arsenal of toolsets is only growing. This vast collection of tools help transform raw imagery into geospatial information products and can help solve a variety of problems, from predicting crop yield to identifying military targets. Depending on your deployment, you will need extensions to access these processing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
#Interactive Map#Hyperlink#Sequential#Esri#Smart Phone
esri.com

Use conditional visibility to streamline data collection in ArcGIS Field Maps

ArcGIS Field Maps provides a variety of ways to customize the forms mobile workers use in the field. Depending on your workflow, forms can become long and complicated, often including sections that aren’t relevant for each data collection or inspection. Conditional visibility helps solve this problem by allowing you to manage the form elements that appear when mobile workers fill out forms. Mobile workers can then spend less time scrolling on their device and more time recording observations.
SOFTWARE
esri.com

What's new in ArcGIS Runtime 100.13

The Runtime team is pleased to announce version 100.13 of the ArcGIS Runtime SDKs. Update 13 builds on existing capabilities and adds vector tile support in 3D, an indoor positioning API and many more improvements and refinements. Let’s start with 3D…. Vector Tile layers in 3D. Vector tiles have...
SOFTWARE
esri.com

Trace a Utility Network with the ArcGIS API for JavaScript

The ArcGIS Utility Network is supported in the ArcGIS API for JavaScript since the 4.20 release. With the 4.22 release, the UtilityNetworkTrace widget is now provided to trace how resources flow through a utility network. Introducing the Utility Network Trace widget. The Utility Network Trace widget can be used to...
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

Samsung fixes Galaxy Z issues with a fourth OneUI 4.0 beta update

About a month ago, the latest One UI 4.0 beta arrived on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The update brought several improvements, mentioned in the changelog file, including tweaks in the brightness setting, but mainly some minor bug fixes. Ironically, it turned out that Android 12...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22523 released by Microsoft

Microsoft has today released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22523 making it available via the Dev Channel and bringing with it a wealth of new features, tweaks and enhancements. New features included in the latest Windows 11 operating system include support for ARM64 PCs and Microsoft is providing an ISOs for this build which can be downloaded directly from the Windows developer site by following the link below.
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

Prelonic Interactive Paper (PIP) Lets You Print a Functional Paper Piano Powered by a Smartphone

Most already know that NFC is a type of wireless data transfer that enables smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices to share data when in close proximity. Austria-based Prelonic wanted to break away from the standard uses of this technology and implement it into paper, literally. The Prelonic Interactive Paper (PIP) is a cross between printed circuitry and NFC, allowing for such creations as a printed piano. Read more for a video and additional information.
NFL
esri.com

Seed Points return to Territory Design

This is the third article in a blog series that highlights new capabilities in Business Analyst Pro 2.9 – part of the ArcGIS Pro 2.9 Release. We’ve added the ability to use seed points in your territory analysis. Territory Design is part of ArcGIS Business Analyst Pro; allowing you to create and manage territories for any industry—for example, franchise boundaries, distribution zones, congressional districts, and so on. Seed points often represent physical brick-and-mortar locations that serve as a territory’s home base. Your territory will grow out from that particular site. This is especially important when factoring in network distances, such as a logistics organization limiting how far a delivery truck can drive in a day.
COMPUTERS
esri.com

Introducing the ArcGIS Workflow Manager Fundamentals Learning Plan

If you’ve been reading any of the blogs coming out lately from the ArcGIS Workflow Manager team, you’re likely excited about the new features and functionality being released in the product! But you may be wondering, where can I go to learn more about getting started with ArcGIS Workflow Manager? What are the basic concepts? How can I implement this product to automate and simplify my organizational workflows? Well, we have answers for you. The new ArcGIS Workflow Manager Fundamentals Learning Plan is your one stop shop for all your Workflow Manager learning needs.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Firefox 96 Beta is out now, complete with a handful of significant bug fixes (APK Download)

Mozilla Firefox is one of the last true competitors left in the browser market, with many other developers having long switched to Google’s Chromium rendering engine. Thus, it's great to see that Mozilla is hard at work to improve its browser, even if in some versions nothing but the underlying code receives some cleanup and bug fixes. That’s the case for Firefox 96, which has been released as a beta this week.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Set Photo Upload Quality on WhatsApp

WhatsApp now allows you to select a quality preference when sending photos. Until WhatsApp added this feature, it had a reputation for decreasing photo quality. But you can now send higher-resolution pictures. And, if you want to, you can still reduce the resolution to save data, or use the default compression option.
CELL PHONES
esri.com

Access your maps in Field Maps

ArcGIS Field Maps is an all-in-one app that allows you to access maps, collect data, and track your location. With Field Maps, mobile workers have access to all the maps they’ll need to complete field workflows. Maps are organized and made available from the Maps list in the Field Maps mobile app.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts – List of 200+ Keyboard Shortcuts

When using a Windows operating system, you have the option of using keyboard shortcuts to boost your productivity. Keyboard shortcuts not only help to get the work done quickly, they also enhance our work efficiency to a certain extent. If you have used Windows 10, you might know that the...
COMPUTERS
esri.com

ArcGIS Connectors in Power Automate

We are happy to announce that as of December 16, 2021, you can now leverage ArcGIS to perform some central functions within your Microsoft Power Automate flows. These new ArcGIS for Power Automate connectors will allow you to use your ArcGIS Identity or an ArcGIS Platform API Key to geocode addresses, enrich data with demographic variables, perform point-to-point routing, or get data and geometry from feature layers, plus a little bit more.
COMPUTERS
GamingOnLinux

Project Zomboid reintroduces multiplayer with the newest Beta build

After multiple years working on Build 41 of Project Zomboid, The Indie Stone have now finally hooked up multiplayer for it and you can test it yourself now. Project Zomboid did already have multiplayer but Build 41 that's available in an opt-in Beta is a massive overhaul of the entire game. It is the single biggest update the game has ever seen and it's still not done, which is why it's left in an opt-in Beta but most people generally play on that version now. Build 41 has all sorts like revamped animations and combat, a whole new sound design by some who did the incredible Alien: Isolation, a huge map expansion and the list of what's new and improved at this point is practically endless.
VIDEO GAMES
sixcolors.com

2021 Favorites: iOS Apps

Here are six iOS apps that stood out for us this year, but weren’t part of the old standbys list. They’re not all new, but they’re ones we used a lot more this year. I use Dark Mode in iOS all the time, especially on my iPad at night. And there’s not much more frustrating than tapping a hyperlink while reading in dim or no light and having my retinas blasted with a bright white webpage. Sure, conscientious sites (like this one) have updated their designs to support a dark-mode color scheme, but some sites refuse to get with the program!
CELL PHONES

