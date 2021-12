Mobile carriers have tried to make the case that their 5G data service will be everything you ever need, but we all know that Wi-Fi remains the cornerstone of wireless connectivity. I regularly try to steer the conversation away from the meaningless debate about which is better and toward a discussion of how we can make the two collaborate to deliver the best experience for smartphone users for this reason. Smartphones represent the largest population of devices that offer connectivity through both networks.

