CALVARY Christmas Eve service offered

School districts across America are on heightened alert Friday as unfounded threats warning of shootings and violence reportedly are circulating on TikTok. One of the posts "refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary,’ on Friday, December 17, 2021," according to a message sent out by the Surry County School District in North Carolina. But the district said that "while we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation."

