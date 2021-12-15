BMW installs public DC fast chargers for EVs at Ara Damansara

High Power Chargers (HPCs) refer to Level 3 DC fast charging at a rate of 50 kW or more. In general, because vehicle range and battery capacities are increasing, there is an increased ability for vehicles to accept higher charge rates. Based on a variety of industry announcements, using variants of current battery chemistries and battery pack designs, the time to recharge is expected to be reduced to below approximately 15 minutes to charge to 80%. Corresponding with these general goals, the number of vehicle models that are able to accept higher power is expected to increase in the next several years. However, in the near term, many existing low-range electric vehicles will not be able to take advantage of chargers operating at 350 kW. A mix of charging speeds available at a charging site, controlling power output at a single charger, or sharing power among a group of chargers will usually satisfy the mix of vehicles that arrive with the ability to charge at their maximum power acceptance rate.

