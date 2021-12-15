ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

BMW installs public DC fast chargers for EVs at Ara Damansara

By Redza Dzafri
soyacincau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW Group Malaysia just announced that they installed new EV DC fast chargers for the public at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara. According to BMW, this is the first of many, with plans of installing charging stations at more dealers throughout the country. The chargers are rated for 180kW and have twin...

soyacincau.com

Comments / 0

