The Hempstead County Quorum Court met Thursday for their December meeting. Following the approval of the minutes, the board went into agenda items. First up was local farmer Russell Womack from the Spring Hill area. He asked the JP’s to ask those over the Southwest Research and Extension Center to look into doing research on cow/calf production. He said currently the SWREC does a lot of”stocker” cattle research and there’s not much of that production locally. Womack said there are currently over 32,000 beef cattle in the county and Hempstead County is 4th in the state in this production. Womack asked the JP’S to also consider getting the deputies’ pay more competitive. Ed Darling said that should be addressed in the budget.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO