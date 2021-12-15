Top spa trends of 2022 focus on healing and rejuvenation

With a dual-sided design that lets you choose between a softer massaging side, and an effective exfoliating side, the Shower Scrubber comes from the folks at Casamera, who shook up the industry with their ridiculously comfortable and absorbent bath towels and robes earlier this year. The Shower Scrubber comes with a radical new redesign, sporting a honeycomb pattern on one side, to open your skin pores, and a walnut-shell textured surface on the other side, for scrubbing off dead cells to leave your skin shining. The sponge is made from a soft, absorbent, naturally occurring Konjac root (used for centuries by the Japanese to bathe young babies), and comes with a choice of 5 different infusions, from activated charcoal to clear your skin, to matcha, known for its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

SKIN CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO