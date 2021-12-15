ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

What Every Small Business Owner Should Know Today

ccenterdispatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) Given how much has changed about the way people do business over the last...

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

New small business owners introduced at first ever vendor show

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Discovering and supporting new local businesses in Peoria, that’s what the Loftie Spaces in the Warehouse District is hoping to accomplish with it’s very first vendor fair. Loftie’s Forbidden Forest vendor fair featured candles, clothing, house items, art and food on Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
cascadebusnews.com

5 Tips For Successful Small Business Owners

Starting a business is one of the most rewarding and satisfying accomplishments you can experience. There are also many pitfalls, however, that can make your new business enterprise a catastrophic failure if you are not prepared. If you know how to make your business profitable and sustainable, the sky’s the limit. Here are some tips to help you get started:
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Forbes

The Pandemic Changed Small Business Owners’ Views Of Taking Loans

Bernardo Martinez is the Vice President of Global Merchant Lending at PayPal, leading the company’s merchant lending strategy. As businesses of all sizes navigate new pandemic mitigation factors such as vaccine and mask mandates, they now also have to deal with economic challenges such as supply chain concerns, the labor shortage and increased wages. It seems like as soon as there is a reprieve in one area, issues arise in others that could hinder or slow the recovery of small businesses around the world, which will result in a slowdown in the global economic recovery.
SMALL BUSINESS
dakotanewsnow.com

Small business owners team up at Vendors Venue

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Small business owners in the Hub City have teamed up to bring personalized gifts back to the uptown mall in Aberdeen. Vendors Venue is made up of a group of local sellers who wanted to bring their products to a more convenient location for customers during the pandemic.
ABERDEEN, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statepoint#Western Digital
yourmoney.com

Small business owners losing sleep over Covid impact

A report by the charity titled Building back business: tackling small business debt in the wake of Covid-19 found that many self-employed people and small businesses are continuing to struggle with the financial impact of Covid. Based on findings from a survey of callers to the charity’s free Business Debtline...
SMALL BUSINESS
franchising.com

Omicron Variant Worrying Small Business Owners

As if small business owners hadn’t already enough to worry about with the ongoing Covid pandemic, now comes the new Omicron variant. A survey of 5,632 small business owners taken last week by Alignable found that 44% are concerned about Omicron hurting their already-challenging economic recovery. Here are some other highlights from the research:
SMALL BUSINESS
who13.com

Important step for small business and rental property owners

Baer Law Office is recognized throughout the legal community for handling complex cases. That could be part of the reason they’ve been voted Best Law Firm in the Des Moines metro six years in a row by “Cityiew” readers. Kim Baer, Attorney with Baer Law Office, shares...
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Grants for New and Experienced Owners Now Available

It takes resources to build the skills necessary to run a business. Creating a business plan, training employees, and building a strong foundation all require time, effort, and sometimes money. Luckily, grant programs and contests can help some aspiring entrepreneurs through the startup phase. And there are also opportunities for...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memos: Holiday season survival guide for small-business owners

The holiday season is a busy and wonderful time for small-business owners. The weeks leading up to the holidays have the potential to drive the most profitable sales of the year. But between the rush of customers, holiday campaigns to manage and end-of-year reports, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
BLUFFTON, SC
martechseries.com

FreshBooks and Sensibill Partner to Help Small Business Owners Improve Expense Management

Sensibill technology allows FreshBooks customers to seamlessly manage business expenses. Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today announced a new partnership with global cloud accounting software provider FreshBooks. Together, the companies are automating data entry to provide small business owners with better expense management using optical character recognition (OCR) technology.
SOFTWARE
KTVL

Small business owner opens new business after Almeda fire losses

A business owner who lost his small business of 25-years in the Almeda fire has pushed through the past year to open a new one, but this time in another community still recovering from a different deadly wildfire. Dean Greico said that after barely escaping the flames himself, he lost...
SMALL BUSINESS
Lassen County News

Inflation is crushing California’s small business owners

The news is in, and it confirms what we already knew: California’s small businesses are getting crushed by inflation. These are our local coffee shops, convenience stores, restaurants – cornerstones of our community that we rely on for everyday necessities. But unfortunately, the supply chain crisis at our...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy