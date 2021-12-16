ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Induction of Rosette-to-Lumen stage embryoids using reprogramming paradigms in ESCs

By Jan Langkabel
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlastocyst-derived stem cell lines were shown to self-organize into embryo-like structures in 3D cell culture environments. Here, we provide evidence that embryo-like structures can be generated solely based on transcription factor-mediated reprogramming of embryonic stem cells in a simple 3D co-culture system. Embryonic stem cells in these cultures self-organize into elongated,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Biomimetic nanoparticles deliver mRNAs encoding costimulatory receptors and enhance T cell mediated cancer immunotherapy

Antibodies targeting costimulatory receptors of T cells have been developed for the activation of T cell immunity in cancer immunotherapy. However, costimulatory molecule expression is often lacking in tumor-infiltrating immune cells, which can impede antibody-mediated immunotherapy. Here, we hypothesize that delivery of costimulatory receptor mRNA to tumor-infiltrating T cells will enhance the antitumor effects of antibodies. We first design a library of biomimetic nanoparticles and find that phospholipid nanoparticles (PL1) effectively deliver costimulatory receptor mRNA (CD137 or OX40) to T cells. Then, we demonstrate that the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody exhibits significantly improved antitumor activity compared to anti-OX40 antibody alone in multiple tumor models. This treatment regimen results in a 60% complete response rate in the A20 tumor model, with these mice being resistant to rechallenge by A20 tumor cells. Additionally, the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody significantly boosts the antitumor immune response to anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in the B16F10 tumor model. This study supports the concept of delivering mRNA encoding costimulatory receptors in combination with the corresponding agonistic antibody as a strategy to enhance cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ketogenic Diet as a potential treatment for traumatic brain injury in mice

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a brain dysfunction without present treatment. Previous studies have shown that animals fed ketogenic diet (KD) perform better in learning tasks than those fed standard diet (SD) following brain injury. The goal of this study was to examine whether KD is a neuroprotective in TBI mouse model. We utilized a closed head injury model to induce TBI in mice, followed by up to 30Â days of KD/SD. Elevated levels of ketone bodies were confirmed in the blood following KD. Cognitive and behavioral performance was assessed post injury and molecular and cellular changes were assessed within the temporal cortex and hippocampus. Y-maze and Novel Object Recognition tasks indicated that mTBI mice maintained on KD displayed better cognitive abilities than mTBI mice maintained on SD. Mice maintained on SD post-injury demonstrated SIRT1 reduction when compared with uninjured and KD groups. In addition, KD management attenuated mTBI-induced astrocyte reactivity in the dentate gyrus and decreased degeneration of neurons in the dentate gyrus and in the cortex. These results support accumulating evidence that KD may be an effective approach to increase the brain's resistance to damage and suggest a potential new therapeutic strategy for treating TBI.
FITNESS
Nature.com

A role model of human blastocysts

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. Research on human embryos is limited by their low availability and by ethical concerns; thus, obtaining in vitro models that faithfully replicate early human development has been a major research goal. Now in Nature, Rivron and colleagues report the generation of blastoids (blastocyst-like structures) that accurately model human blastocyst development and are capable of implantation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Esc#Embryonic Stem Cell#B Cell#Na Ve
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of recurrences using serum miR-371a-3p during active surveillance in men with stage I testicular germ cell tumours

MiR-371a-3p predicts the presence of a macroscopic non-teratomatous germ cell tumour (GCT). We hypothesised that miR-371a-3p can also detect recurrence during active surveillance (AS) of stage I GCT. Methods. We prospectively collected serum samples of 33 men. Relative expression of serum miR-371a-3p levels was determined at each follow-up visit using...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Nature.com

EpoR stimulates rapid cycling and larger red cells during mouse and human erythropoiesis

The erythroid terminal differentiation program couples sequential cell divisions with progressive reductions in cell size. The erythropoietin receptor (EpoR) is essential for erythroblast survival, but its other functions are not well characterized. Here we use Eporâˆ’/âˆ’ mouse erythroblasts endowed with survival signaling to identify novel non-redundant EpoR functions. We find that, paradoxically, EpoR signaling increases red cell size while also increasing the number and speed of erythroblast cell cycles. EpoR-regulation of cell size is independent of established red cell size regulation by iron. High erythropoietin (Epo) increases red cell size in wild-type mice and in human volunteers. The increase inÂ meanÂ corpuscular volume (MCV) outlasts the duration of Epo treatment and is not the result of increased reticulocyte number. Our work shows that EpoR signaling alters the relationship between cycling and cell size. Further, diagnostic interpretations of increased MCV should now include high Epo levels and hypoxic stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GPR84 signaling promotes intestinal mucosal inflammation via enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages

The putative medium-chain free fatty acid receptor GPR84 is a G protein-coupled receptor primarily expressed in myeloid cells that constitute the innate immune system, including neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages in the periphery and microglia in the brain. The fact that GPR84 expression in leukocytes is remarkably increased under acute inflammatory stimuli such as lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and TNFÎ± suggests that it may play a role in the development of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Here we demonstrate that GPR84 is highly upregulated in inflamed colon tissues of active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients and dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced colitis mice. Infiltrating GPR84+ macrophages are significantly increased in the colonic mucosa of both the UC patients and the mice with colitis.Â Consistently, GPR84âˆ’/âˆ’ mice are resistant to the development of colitis induced by DSS. GPR84 activation imposes pro-inflammatory properties in colonic macrophages through enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation, while the loss of GPR84 prevents the M1 polarization and properties of proinflammatory macrophages. CLH536, a novel GPR84 antagonist discovered by us, suppresses colitis by reducing the polarization and function of pro-inflammatory macrophages. These results define a unique role of GPR84 in innate immune cells and intestinal inflammation, and suggest that GPR84 may serve as a potential drug target for the treatment of UC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Investigating immune and non-immune cell interactions in head and neck tumors by single-cell RNA sequencing

Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is characterized by complex relations between stromal, epithelial, and immune cells within the tumor microenvironment (TME). To enable the development of more efficacious therapies, we aim to study the heterogeneity, signatures of unique cell populations, and cell-cell interactions of non-immune and immune cell populations in 6 human papillomavirus (HPV)+ and 12 HPV"“ HNSCC patient tumor and matched peripheral blood specimens using single-cell RNA sequencing. Using this dataset of 134,606 cells, we show cell type-specific signatures associated with inflammation and HPV status, describe the negative prognostic value of fibroblasts with elastic differentiation specifically in the HPV+ TME, predict therapeutically targetable checkpoint receptor-ligand interactions, and show that tumor-associated macrophages are dominant contributors of PD-L1 and other immune checkpoint ligands in the TME. We present a comprehensive single-cell view of cell-intrinsic mechanisms and cell-cell communication shaping the HNSCC microenvironment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Thyroid hormone receptor alpha sumoylation modulates white adipose tissue stores

Thyroid hormone (TH) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) regulate stem cell proliferation and differentiation during development, as well as during tissue renewal and repair in the adult. THR undergoes posttranslational modification by small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO). We generated the THRA (K283Q/K288R)âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model for in vivo studies and used human primary preadipocytes expressing the THRA sumoylation mutant (K283R/K288R) and isolated preadipocytes from mutant mice for in vitro studies. THRA mutant mice had reduced white adipose stores and reduced adipocyte cell diameter on a chow diet, compared to wild-type, and these differences were further enhanced after a high fat diet. Reduced preadipocyte proliferation in mutant mice, compared to wt, was shown after in vivo labeling of preadipocytes with EdU and in preadipocytes isolated from mice fat stores and studied in vitro. Mice with the desumoylated THRA had disruptions in cell cycle G1/S transition and this was associated with a reduction in the availability of cyclin D2 and cyclin-dependent kinase 2. The genes coding for cyclin D1, cyclin D2, cyclin-dependent kinase 2 and Culin3 are stimulated by cAMP Response Element Binding Protein (CREB) and contain CREB Response Elements (CREs) in their regulatory regions. We demonstrate, by Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay, that in mice with the THRA K283Q/K288R mutant there was reduced CREB binding to the CRE. Mice with a THRA sumoylation mutant had reduced fat stores on chow and high fat diets and reduced adipocyte diameter.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cadmium exposure modulates the gut-liver axis in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model

The human Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Cadmium (Cd) has been shown to impair learning and memory at a greater extent in humanized ApoE4 knock-in (ApoE4-KI) mice as compared to ApoE3 (common allele)-KI mice. Here, we determined how cadmium interacts with ApoE4 gene variants to modify the gut-liver axis. Large intestinal content bacterial 16S rDNA sequencing, serum lipid metabolomics, and hepatic transcriptomics were analyzed in ApoE3- and ApoE4-KI mice orally exposed to vehicle, a low dose, or a high dose of Cd in drinking water. ApoE4-KI males had the most prominent changes in theirÂ gut microbiota, as well as aÂ predicted down-regulation of many essential microbial pathways involved in nutrient and energy homeostasis. In the host liver, cadmium-exposed ApoE4-KI males had the most differentially regulated pathways; specifically, there was enrichment in several pathways involved in platelet activation and drug metabolism. In conclusion, Cd exposure profoundly modified the gut-liver axis in the most susceptible mouse strain to neurological damageÂ namely theÂ ApoE4-KI males, evidenced by an increase in microbial AD biomarkers, reduction in energy supply-related pathways in gut and blood, and an increase in hepatic pathways involved in inflammation and xenobiotic biotransformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chronic electrical stimulation of peripheral nerves via deep-red light transduced by an implanted organic photocapacitor

Implantable devices for the wireless modulation of neural tissue need to be designed for reliability, safety and reduced invasiveness. Here we report chronic electrical stimulation of the sciatic nerve in rats by an implanted organic electrolytic photocapacitor that transduces deep-red light into electrical signals. The photocapacitor relies on commercially available semiconducting non-toxic pigments and is integrated in a conformable 0.1-mm3 thin-film cuff. In freely moving rats, fixation of the cuff around the sciatic nerve, 10"‰mm below the surface of the skin, allowed stimulation (via 50"“1,000-Î¼s pulses of deep-red light at wavelengths of 638"‰nm or 660"‰nm) of the nerve for over 100 days. The robustness, biocompatibility, low volume and high-performance characteristics of organic electrolytic photocapacitors may facilitate the wireless chronic stimulation of peripheral nerves.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection reduces human nasopharyngeal commensal microbiome with inclusion of pathobionts

The microbiota of the nasopharyngeal tract (NT) play a role in host immunity against respiratory infectious diseases. However, scant information is available on interactions of SARS-CoV-2 with the nasopharyngeal microbiome. This study characterizes the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on human nasopharyngeal microbiomes and their relevant metabolic functions. Twenty-two (n"‰="‰22) nasopharyngeal swab samples (including COVID-19 patients"‰="‰8, recovered humans"‰="‰7, and healthy people"‰="‰7) were collected, and underwent to RNAseq-based metagenomic investigation. Our RNAseq data mapped to 2281 bacterial species (including 1477, 919 and 676 in healthy, COVID-19 and recovered metagenomes, respectively) indicating a distinct microbiome dysbiosis. The COVID-19 and recovered samples included 67% and 77% opportunistic bacterial species, respectively compared to healthy controls. Notably, 79% commensal bacterial species found in healthy controls were not detected in COVID-19 and recovered people. Similar dysbiosis was also found in viral and archaeal fraction of the nasopharyngeal microbiomes. We also detected several altered metabolic pathways and functional genes in the progression and pathophysiology of COVID-19. The nasopharyngeal microbiome dysbiosis and their genomic features determined by our RNAseq analyses shed light on early interactions of SARS-CoV-2 with the nasopharyngeal resident microbiota that might be helpful for developing microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics for this novel pandemic disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wet-dry-wet drug screen leads to the synthesis of TS1, a novel compound reversing lung fibrosis through inhibition of myofibroblast differentiation

Therapies halting the progression of fibrosis are ineffective and limited. Activated myofibroblasts are emerging as important targets in the progression of fibrotic diseases. Previously, we performed a high-throughput screen on lung fibroblasts and subsequently demonstrated that the inhibition of myofibroblast activation is able to prevent lung fibrosis in bleomycin-treated mice. High-throughput screens are an ideal method of repurposing drugs, yet they contain an intrinsic limitation, which is the size of the library itself. Here, we exploited the data from our "wet" screen and used "dry" machine learning analysis to virtually screen millions of compounds, identifying novel anti-fibrotic hits which target myofibroblast differentiation, many of which were structurally related to dopamine. We synthesized and validated several compounds ex vivo ("wet") and confirmed that both dopamine and its derivative TS1 are powerful inhibitors of myofibroblast activation. We further used RNAi-mediated knock-down and demonstrated that both molecules act through the dopamine receptor 3 and exert their anti-fibrotic effect by inhibiting the canonical transforming growth factor Î² pathway. Furthermore, molecular modelling confirmed the capability of TS1 to bind both human and mouse dopamine receptor 3. The anti-fibrotic effect on human cells was confirmed using primary fibroblasts from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients. Finally, TS1 prevented and reversed disease progression in a murine model of lung fibrosis. Both our interdisciplinary approach and our novel compound TS1 are promising tools for understanding and combating lung fibrosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anatomically distinct fibroblast subsets determine skin autoimmune patterns

The skin serves as a physical barrier and an immunological interface that protects the body from the external environment1,2,3. Aberrant activation of immune cells can induce common skin autoimmune diseases such as vitiligo, which are often characterized by bilateral symmetric lesions in certain anatomic regions of the body4,5,6. Understanding what orchestrates the activities of cutaneous immune cells at an organ level is necessary for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Here we identify subsets of dermal fibroblasts that are responsible for driving patterned autoimmune activity, by using a robust mouse model of vitiligo that is based on the activation of endogenous auto-reactive CD8+ T cells that target epidermal melanocytes. Using a combination of single-cell analysis of skin samples from patients with vitiligo, cell-type-specific genetic knockouts and engraftment experiments, we find that among multiple interferon-Î³ (IFNÎ³)-responsive cell types in vitiligo-affected skin, dermal fibroblasts are uniquely required to recruit and activate CD8+ cytotoxic T cells through secreted chemokines. Anatomically distinct human dermal fibroblasts exhibit intrinsic differences in the expression of chemokines in response to IFNÎ³. In mouse models of vitiligo, regional IFNÎ³-resistant fibroblasts determine the autoimmune pattern of depigmentation in the skin. Our study identifies anatomically distinct fibroblasts with permissive or repressive IFNÎ³ responses as the key determinant of body-level patterns of lesions in vitiligo, and highlights mesenchymal subpopulations as therapeutic targets for treating autoimmune diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cytokine autoantibodies are stable throughout the haematopoietic stem cell transplantation course and are associated with distinct biomarker and blood cell profiles

Cytokine-specific autoantibodies (c-aAbs) represent an emerging field in endogenous immunodeficiencies, and the immunomodulatory potential of c-aAbs is now well documented. Here, we investigated the hypothesis that c-aAbs affects inflammatory, immunoregulatory and injury-related processes and hence the clinical outcome of haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). C-aAbs against IL-1Î±, IL-6, IL-10, IFNÎ±, IFNÎ³ and GM-CSF were measured in 131 HSCT recipients before and after (days"‰+"‰7,"‰+"‰14,"‰+"‰28) HSCT and tested for associations with 33 different plasma biomarkers, leukocyte subsets, platelets and clinical outcomes, including engraftment, GvHD and infections. We found that c-aAb levels were stable over the course of HSCT, including at high titres, with few individuals seeming to acquire high-titre levels of c-aAbs. Both patients with stable and those with acquired high-titre c-aAb levels displayed significant differences in biomarker concentrations and blood cell counts pre-HSCT and at day 28, and the trajectories of these variables varied over the course of HSCT. No clinical outcomes were associated with high-titre c-aAbs. In this first study of c-aAbs in HSCT patients, we demonstrated that high-titre levels of c-aAb may both persist and emerge in patients over the course of HSCT and may be associated with altered immune biomarkers and cell profiles.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of neuropeptide neuromedin U in the nucleus accumbens shell in cocaine self-administration in male rats

The nucleus accumbens shell (NAcSh) and its afferent and efferent neuronal projections control key aspects of motivation for cocaine. A recently described regulator of Î³-aminobutyric acid (GABA) projections from the dorsal raphe nucleus (DRN) to the NAcSh (DRN"‰â†’"‰NAcSh) is the neuropeptide neuromedin U (NMU). Here, we find that systemic administration of NMU decreases breakpoint for cocaine on a progressive ratio schedule of reinforcement in male rats. Employing a retrograde adeno-associated virus (AAV), we found that RNAi-mediated knockdown of the NMU receptor 2 (NMUR2) in afferent DRN projections to the NAcSh increases the breakpoint for cocaine. Our previous studies demonstrated that NMU regulates GABA release in the NAcSh, and our current investigation found that systemic NMU administration suppresses cocaine-evoked GABA release in the NAcSh and increases phosphorylated c-Fos expression in neurons projecting from the NAcSh to the ventral pallidum (VP). To further probe the impact of NMU/NMUR2 on neuroanatomical pathways regulating motivation for cocaine, we employed multi-viral transsynaptic studies. Using a combination of rabies virus and retrograde AAV helper virus, we mapped the impact of NMU across three distinct brain regions simultaneously and found a direct connection of GABAergic DRN neurons to the NAcSh"‰â†’"‰VP pathway. Together, these data reveal that NMU/NMUR2 modulates a direct connection within the GABAergic DRN"‰â†’"‰NAcSh"‰â†’"‰VP circuit that diminishes breakpoints for cocaine. These findings importantly advance our understanding of the neurochemical underpinnings of pathway-specific regulation of neurocircuitry that may regulate cocaine self-administration, providing a unique therapeutic perspective.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy