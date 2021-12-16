ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face detection in untrained deep neural networks

By Seungdae Baek
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFace-selective neurons are observed in the primate visual pathway and are considered as the basis of face detection in the brain. However, it has been debated as to whether this neuronal selectivity can arise innately or whether it requires training from visual experience. Here, using a hierarchical deep neural network model...

www.nature.com

