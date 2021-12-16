ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Language distance modulates cognitive control in bilinguals

By Narges Radman
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLinguistic processes in the bilingual brain are partially shared across languages, and the degree of neural overlap between the languages is influenced by several factors, including the age of acquisition, relative language proficiency, and immersion. There is limited evidence on the role of linguistic distance on the performance of the language...

Nature.com

Electric-field control of field-free spin-orbit torque switching via laterally modulated Rashba effect in Pt/Co/AlO structures

Spin-orbit coupling effect in structures with broken inversion symmetry, known as the Rashba effect, facilitates spin-orbit torques (SOTs) in heavy metal/ferromagnet/oxide structures, along with the spin Hall effect. Electric-field control of the Rashba effect is established for semiconductor interfaces, but it is challenging in structures involving metals owing to the screening effect. Here, we report that the Rashba effect in Pt/Co/AlOx structures is laterally modulated by electric voltages, generating out-of-plane SOTs. This enables field-free switching of the perpendicular magnetization and electrical control of the switching polarity. Changing the gate oxide reverses the sign of out-of-plane SOT while maintaining the same sign of voltage-controlled magnetic anisotropy, which confirms the Rashba effect at the Co/oxide interface is a key ingredient of the electric-field modulation. The electrical control of SOT switching polarity in a reversible and non-volatile manner can be utilized for programmable logic operations in spintronic logic-in-memory devices.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Phasic pupillary responses reveal differential engagement of attentional control in bilingual spoken language processing

Language processing is cognitively demanding, requiring attentional resources to efficiently select and extract linguistic information as utterances unfold. Previous research has associated changes in pupil size with increased attentional effort. However, it is unknown whether the behavioral ecology of speakers may differentially affect engagement of attentional resources involved in conversation. For bilinguals, such an act potentially involves competing signals in more than one language and how this competition arises may differ across communicative contexts. We examined changes in pupil size during the comprehension of unilingual and codeswitched speech in a richly-characterized bilingual sample. In a visual-world task, participants saw pairs of objects as they heard instructions to select a target image. Instructions were either unilingual or codeswitched from one language to the other. We found that only bilinguals who use each of their languages in separate communicative contexts and who have high attention ability, show differential attention to unilingual and codeswitched speech. Bilinguals for whom codeswitching is common practice process unilingual and codeswitched speech similarly, regardless of attentional skill. Taken together, these results suggest that bilinguals recruit different language control strategies for distinct communicative purposes. The interactional context of language use critically determines attentional control engagement during language processing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contextual modulation of preferred social distance during the Covid-19 pandemic

Social distancing during a pandemic might be influenced by different attitudes: people may decide to reduce the risk and protect themselves from viral contagion, or they can opt to maintain their habits and be more exposed to the infection. To better understand the underlying motivating attitudes, we asked participants to indicate in an online platform the interpersonal distance from different social targets with professional/social behaviors considered more or less exposed to the virus. We selected five different social targets: a cohabitant, a friend working in a hospital, a friend landed from an international flight, a friend who is back from a cycling ride, or a stranger. In order to measure the realistic and the symbolic perceived threat, we administered the Brief 10-item COVID-19 threat scale. Moreover, in order to measure the risk attitude in different domains, the participants were also asked to fill in the Domain-Specific Risk-Taking DOSPERT scale. Results reveal a general preference for an increased distance from a stranger and the friends who are considered to be more exposed to the virus: the friend working in a hospital or landed from an international flight. Moreover, the interpersonal distance from friends is influenced by the perception of Realistic Threat measured through the Integrated Covid Threat Scale and the Health/Safety Risk Perception/Assumption as measured by the DOSPERT scale. Our results show the flexible and context-dependent nature of our representation of other people: as the social categories are not unchangeable fixed entities, the bodily (e.g., spatial) attitudes towards them are an object of continuous attunement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Linear-superelastic Ti-Nb nanocomposite alloys with ultralow modulus via high-throughput phase-field design and machine learning

The optimal design of shape memory alloys (SMAs) with specific properties is crucial for the innovative application in advanced technologies. Herein, inspired by the recently proposed design concept of concentration modulation, we explore martensitic transformation (MT) in and design the mechanical properties of Ti-Nb nanocomposites by combining high-throughput phase-field simulations and machine learning (ML) approaches. Systematic phase-field simulations generate data of the mechanical properties for various nanocomposites constructed by four macroscopic degrees of freedom. An ML-assisted strategy is adopted to perform multiobjective optimization of the mechanical properties, through which promising nanocomposite configurations are prescreened for the next set of phase-field simulations. The ML-guided simulations discover an optimized nanocomposite, composed of Nb-rich matrix and Nb-lean nanofillers, that exhibits a combination of mechanical properties, including ultralow modulus, linear super-elasticity, and near-hysteresis-free in a loading-unloading cycle. The exceptional mechanical properties in the nanocomposite originate from optimized continuous MT rather than a sharp first-order transition, which is common in typical SMAs. This work demonstrates the great potential of ML-guided phase-field simulations in the design of advanced materials with extraordinary properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Overcoming humidity-induced swelling of graphene oxide-based hydrogen membranes using charge-compensating nanodiamonds

Graphene oxide (GO) can form ultrapermeable and ultraselective membranes that are promising for various gas separation applications, including hydrogen purification. However, GO films lose their attractive separation properties in humid conditions. Here we show that incorporating positively charged nanodiamonds (ND+s) into GO nanolaminates leads to humidity-resistant, yet high-performing, membranes. While native GO membranes fail at a single run, the GO/ND+ composite retains up to roughly 90% of GO's H2 selectivity against CO2 after several cycles under an aggressive humidity test. The addition of negatively charged ND to GO brought no such stabilization, suggesting that charge compensation acts as the main mechanism conferring humidity resistance, where ND+s neutralize the negative charge GO sheets. We observed a similar but inferior stabilization effect when positively charged polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane replaces ND+. The demonstrated material platform offers a solution for separating H2 gas from its usually humid mixtures generated from fossil fuel sources or water splitting.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How connectivity rules and synaptic properties shape the efficacy of pattern separation in the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network

Pattern separation is a fundamental brain computation that converts small differences in input patterns into large differences in output patterns. Several synaptic mechanisms of pattern separation have been proposed, including code expansion, inhibition and plasticity; however, which of these mechanisms play a role in the entorhinal cortex (EC)"“dentate gyrus (DG)"“CA3 circuit, a classical pattern separation circuit, remains unclear. Here we show that a biologically realistic, full-scale EC"“DG"“CA3 circuit model, including granule cells (GCs) and parvalbumin-positive inhibitory interneurons (PV+-INs) in the DG, is an efficient pattern separator. Both external gamma-modulated inhibition and internal lateral inhibition mediated by PV+-INs substantially contributed to pattern separation. Both local connectivity and fast signaling at GC"“PV+-IN synapses were important for maximum effectiveness. Similarly, mossy fiber synapses with conditional detonator properties contributed to pattern separation. By contrast, perforant path synapses with Hebbian synaptic plasticity and direct EC"“CA3 connection shifted the network towards pattern completion. Our results demonstrate that the specific properties of cells and synapses optimize higher-order computations in biological networks and might be useful to improve the deep learning capabilities of technical networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Genomic signatures of pre-resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis

Recent advances in bacterial whole-genome sequencing have resulted in a comprehensive catalog of antibiotic resistance genomic signatures in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. With a view to pre-empt the emergence of resistance, we hypothesized that pre-existing polymorphisms in susceptible genotypes (pre-resistance mutations) could increase the risk of becoming resistant in the future. We sequenced whole genomes from 3135 isolates sampled over a 17-year period. After reconstructing ancestral genomes on time-calibrated phylogenetic trees, we developed and applied a genome-wide survival analysis to determine the hazard of resistance acquisition. We demonstrate that M. tuberculosis lineage 2 has a higher risk of acquiring resistance than lineage 4, and estimate a higher hazard of rifampicin resistance evolution following isoniazid mono-resistance. Furthermore, we describe loci and genomic polymorphisms associated with a higher risk of resistance acquisition. Identifying markers of future antibiotic resistance could enable targeted therapy to prevent resistance emergence in M. tuberculosis and other pathogens.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The economy of chromosomal distances in bacterial gene regulation

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 49 (2021) Cite this article. In the transcriptional regulatory network (TRN) of a bacterium, the nodes are genes and a directed edge represents the action of a transcription factor (TF), encoded by the source gene, on the target gene. It is a condensed representation of a large number of biological observations and facts. Nonrandom features of the network are structural evidence of requirements for a reliable systemic function. For the bacterium Escherichia coli we here investigate the (Euclidean) distances covered by the edges in the TRN when its nodes are embedded in the real space of the circular chromosome. Our work is motivated by 'wiring economy' research in Computational Neuroscience and starts from two contradictory hypotheses: (1) TFs are predominantly employed for long-distance regulation, while local regulation is exerted by chromosomal structure, locally coordinated by the action of structural proteins. Hence long distances should often occur. (2) A large distance between the regulator gene and its target requires a higher expression level of the regulator gene due to longer reaching times and ensuing increased degradation (proteolysis) of the TF and hence will be evolutionarily reduced. Our analysis supports the latter hypothesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trade-offs and design principles in the spatial organization of catalytic particles

Catalytic particles are spatially organized in a number of biological systems across different length scales, from enzyme complexes to metabolically coupled cells. Despite operating on different scales, these systems all feature localized reactions involving partially hindered diffusive transport, which is determined by the collective arrangement of the catalysts. Yet it remains largely unexplored how different arrangements affect the interplay between the reaction and transport dynamics, which ultimately determines the flux through the reaction pathway. Here we show that two fundamental trade-offs arise, the first between efficient inter-catalyst transport and the depletion of substrate, and the second between steric confinement of intermediate products and the accessibility of catalysts to substrate. We use a model reaction pathway to characterize the general design principles for the arrangement of catalysts that emerge from the interplay of these trade-offs. We find that the question of optimal catalyst arrangements generalizes the well-known Thomson problem of electrostatics.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Spatial attention in encoding letter combinations

Reading requires the correct identification of letters and letter positions within words. Selective attention is, therefore, required to select chunks of the text for sequential processing. Despite the extensive literature on visual attention, the well-known effects of spatial cues in simple perceptual tasks cannot inform us about the role of attention in a task as complex as reading. Here, we systematically manipulate spatial attention in a multi-letter processing task to understand the effects of spatial cues on letter encoding in typical adults. Overall, endogenous (voluntary) cue benefits were larger than exogenous (reflexive). We show that cue benefits are greater in the left than in the right visual field and larger for the most crowded letter positions. Endogenous valid cues reduced errors due to confusing letter positions more than misidentifications, specifically for the most crowded letter positions. Therefore, shifting endogenous attention along a line of text is likely an important mechanism to alleviate the effects of crowding on encoding letters within words. Our results help set the premise for constructing theories about how specific mechanisms of attention support reading development in children. Understanding the link between reading development and attention mechanisms has far-reaching implications for effectively addressing the needs of children with reading disabilities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sources of confidence in value-based choice

Confidence, the subjective estimate of decision quality, is a cognitive process necessary for learning from mistakes and guiding future actions. The origins of confidence judgments resulting from economic decisions remain unclear. We devise a task and computational framework that allowed us to formally tease apart the impact of various sources of confidence in value-based decisions, such as uncertainty emerging from encoding and decoding operations, as well as the interplay between gaze-shift dynamics and attentional effort. In line with canonical decision theories, trial-to-trial fluctuations in the precision of value encoding impact economic choice consistency. However, this uncertainty has no influence on confidence reports. Instead, confidence is associated with endogenous attentional effort towards choice alternatives and down-stream noise in the comparison process. These findings provide an explanation for confidence (miss)attributions in value-guided behaviour, suggesting mechanistic influences of endogenous attentional states for guiding decisions and metacognitive awareness of choice certainty.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

A massive 7T fMRI dataset to bridge cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence

Extensive sampling of neural activity during rich cognitive phenomena is critical for robust understanding of brain function. Here we present the Natural Scenes Dataset (NSD), in which high-resolution functional magnetic resonance imaging responses to tens of thousands of richly annotated natural scenes were measured while participants performed a continuous recognition task. To optimize data quality, we developed and applied novel estimation and denoising techniques. Simple visual inspections of the NSD data reveal clear representational transformations along the ventral visual pathway. Further exemplifying the inferential power of the dataset, we used NSD to build and train deep neural network models that predict brain activity more accurately than state-of-the-art models from computer vision. NSD also includes substantial resting-state and diffusion data, enabling network neuroscience perspectives to constrain and enhance models of perception and memory. Given its unprecedented scale, quality and breadth, NSD opens new avenues of inquiry in cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neutrosophic statistical analysis of resistance depending on the temperature variance of conducting material

In this work, we have proposed a neutrosophic statistical approach for the analysis of resistance of conducting material depending on the temperature variance. We have developed a neutrosophic formula and applied it to the resistance data. We also use the classical statistical approach for making a comparison between both approaches. As a result, it is observed that the neutrosophic statistical approach is more flexible and informative. Also, this work suggests that the neutrosophic statistical approach analyzes the resistance of conducting material for big data.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Towards the biogeography of prokaryotic genes

Microbial genes encode the majority of the functional repertoire of life on earth. However, despite increasing efforts in metagenomic sequencing of various habitats1,2,3, little is known about the distribution of genes across the global biosphere, with implications for human and planetary health. Here we constructed a non-redundant gene catalogue of 303 million species-level genes (clustered at 95% nucleotide identity) from 13,174 publicly available metagenomes across 14 major habitats and use it to show that most genes are specific to a single habitat. The small fraction of genes found in multiple habitats is enriched in antibiotic-resistance genes and markers for mobile genetic elements. By further clustering these species-level genes into 32 million protein families, we observed that a small fraction of these families contain the majority of the genes (0.6% of families account for 50% of the genes). The majority of species-level genes and protein families are rare. Furthermore, species-level genes, and in particular the rare ones, show low rates of positive (adaptive) selection, supporting a model in which most genetic variability observed within each protein family is neutral or nearly neutral.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Geometric deep learning on molecular representations

Geometric deep learning (GDL) is based on neural network architectures that incorporate and process symmetry information. GDL bears promise for molecular modelling applications that rely on molecular representations with different symmetry properties and levels of abstraction. This Review provides a structured and harmonized overview of molecular GDL, highlighting its applications in drug discovery, chemical synthesis prediction and quantum chemistry. It contains an introduction to the principles of GDL, as well as relevant molecular representations, such as molecular graphs, grids, surfaces and strings, and their respective properties. The current challenges for GDL in the molecular sciences are discussed, and a forecast of future opportunities is attempted.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Comparison between rigid and soft poly-articulated prosthetic hands in non-expert myo-electric users shows advantages of soft robotics

Notwithstanding the advancement of modern bionic hands and the large variety of prosthetic hands in the market, commercial devices still present limited acceptance and percentage of daily use. While commercial prostheses present rigid mechanical structures, emerging trends in the design of robotic hands are moving towards soft technologies. Although this approach is inspired by nature and could be promising for prosthetic applications, there is scant literature concerning its benefits for end-users and in real-life scenarios. In this work, we evaluate and assess the role and the benefits of soft robotic technologies in the field of prosthetics. We propose a thorough comparison between rigid and soft characteristics of two poly-articulated hands in 5 non-expert myo-electric prosthesis users in pre- and post-therapeutic training conditions. The protocol includes two standard functional assessments, three surveys for user-perception, and three customized tests to evaluate the sense of embodiment. Results highlight that rigid hands provide a more precise grasp, while soft properties show higher functionalities thanks to their adaptability to different requirements, intuitive use and more natural execution of activities of daily living. This comprehensive evaluation suggests that softness could also promote a quick integration of the system in non-expert users.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

In situ lymphoma imaging in a spontaneous mouse model using the Cerenkov Luminescence of F-18 and Ga-67 isotopes

Cerenkov luminescence imaging (CLI) is a promising approach to image-guided surgery and pathological sampling. It could offer additional advantages when combined to whole-body isotope tomographies. We aimed to obtain evidence of its applicability in lymphoma patho-diagnostics, thus we decided to investigate the radiodiagnostic potential of combined PET or SPECT/CLI in an experimental, novel spontaneous high-grade B-cell lymphoma mouse model (Bc.DLFL1). We monitored the lymphoma dissemination at early stage, and at clinically relevant stages such as advanced stage and terminal stage with in vivo 2-deoxy-2-[18F]fluoro-d-glucose (FDG) positron emission tomography (PET)/magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and 67Ga-citrate single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT)/MRI. In vivo imaging was combined with ex vivo high resolution CLI. The use of CLI with 18F-Fluorine (F-18) and 67Ga-Gallium isotopes in the selection of infiltrated lymph nodes for tumor staging and pathology was thus tested. At advanced stage, FDG PET/MRI plus ex vivo CLI allowed accurate detection of FDG accumulation in lymphoma-infiltrated tissues. At terminal stage we detected tumorous lymph nodes with SPECT/MRI and we could report in vivo detection of the Cerenkov light emission of 67Ga. CLI with 67Ga-citrate revealed lymphoma accumulation in distant lymph node locations, unnoticeable with only MRI. Flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry confirmed these imaging results. Our study promotes the combined use of PET and CLI in preclinical studies and clinical practice. Heterogeneous FDG distribution in lymph nodes, detected at sampling surgery, has implications for tissue pathology processing and it could direct therapy. The results with 67Ga also point to the opportunities to further apply suitable SPECT radiopharmaceuticals for CLI.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Controlling two-photon emission from superluminal and accelerating index perturbations

Sources of photons with controllable quantum properties such as entanglement and squeezing are desired for applications in quantum information, metrology and sensing. However, fine-grained control over these properties is hard to achieve, especially for two-photon sources. Here we propose a mechanism for the controlled generation of entangled and squeezed photon pairs using superluminal or accelerating modulations of the refractive index in a medium or both. By leveraging time-changing dielectric media, where quantum vacuum fluctuations of the electromagnetic field can be converted into photon pairs, we show that energy and momentum conservation in multimode systems give rise to frequency and angle correlations of photon pairs controlled by the trajectory of index modulation. In our examples, these radiation effects are two-photon analogues of Cherenkov and synchrotron radiation by moving charged particles such as free electrons. We find that synchrotron-like radiation into photon pairs exhibits frequency correlations that can enable a heralded single-photon frequency comb. These effects are sensitive to the local density of photonic states and can be strongly enhanced using photonic nanostructures. For example, index modulations propagating near the surface of graphene produce entangled pairs of graphene plasmons with high efficiency.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum optics of soliton microcombs

Soliton microcombs-phase-locked microcavity frequency combs-have become the foundation of several classical technologies in integrated photonics, including spectroscopy, LiDAR and optical computing. Despite the predicted multimode entanglement across the comb, experimental study of the quantum optics of the soliton microcomb has been elusive. In this work we use second-order photon correlations to study the underlying quantum processes of soliton microcombs in an integrated silicon carbide microresonator. We show that a stable temporal lattice of solitons can isolate a multimode below-threshold Gaussian state from any admixture of coherent light, and predict that all-to-all entanglement can be realized for the state. Our work opens a pathway toward a soliton-based multimode quantum resource.
PHYSICS

