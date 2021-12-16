ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comparison of NF-ÎºB from the protists Capsaspora owczarzaki and Acanthoeca spectabilis reveals extensive evolutionary diversification of this transcription factor

By Leah M. Williams
Cover picture for the articleWe provide a functional characterization of transcription factor NF-ÎºB in protists and provide information about the evolution and diversification of this biologically important protein. We characterized NF-ÎºB in two protists using phylogenetic, cellular, and biochemical techniques. NF-ÎºB of the holozoan Capsaspora owczarzaki (Co) has an N-terminal DNA-binding domain and a C-terminal...

Inverse

Geneticists reveal the evolutionary origins of Cannabis sativa

Whether smoked, eaten, or merely smelled wafting in through an open window, cannabis enjoys a special kind of fame — it is used all over the world, it is instantly recognizable, and it provokes as much controversy as it does enthusiasm. This distinct spot in the human psyche is to do with the fact people have used the plant for thousands of years. Yet despite these ancient roots, we knew surprisingly little about its birthplace and evolution — then in July, scientists announced they had solved the mystery.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Dynamic transformations of cubic copper catalysts during CO electroreduction and its impact on catalytic selectivity

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26743-5, published online 18 November 2021. The HTML version of this Article incorrectly omitted Supplementary Movie 1"“14. Supplementary Movie 1"“14 can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Philipp Grosse, Aram Yoon. Affiliations. Department...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Replica exchange molecular dynamics simulations reveal self-association sites in M-crystallin caused by mutations provide insights of cataract

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02728-8, Published online 02 December 2021. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error, where the layout for Table S1 was incorrect. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article. Author information. Affiliations. UM-DAE Centre for...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Application of droplet digital polymerase chain reaction of plasma methylated septin 9 on detection and early monitoring of colorectal cancer

Methylated septin 9 (SEPT9) has been approved for non-invasive screening of colorectal cancer (CRC), but data on monitoring of CRC is sparse. Droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR), with higher detection precision and simpler quantification than conventional PCR, has not been applied in SEPT9 detection. We explored the role of SEPT9 ddPCR for CRC detection and to measure serial SEPT9 levels in blood samples of CRC patients before and 3-month after surgery. SEPT9 methylated ratio, methylated abundance, and CEA levels were all higher in CRC patients than normal controls (all P"‰<"‰0.05). The area under the curve (AUC) for methylated ratio and abundance to detect CRC was 0.707 and 0.710, respectively. There was an increasing trend for SEPT9 methylated abundance from proximal to distal cancers (P"‰="‰0.017). At 3-month after surgery, both methylated abundance and ratio decreased (P"‰="‰0.005 and 0.053, respectively), especially methylated abundance in stage III and distal cancer (both P"‰<"‰0.01). We have developed a ddPCR platform for the quantitative detection of plasma SEPT9 in CRC patients. SEPT9 methylated abundance had an early post-operative decline, which may be useful in monitoring of treatment response.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

The distinct effects of P18 overexpression on different stages of hematopoiesis involve TGF-Î² and NF-ÎºB signaling

Deficiency of P18 can significantly improve the self-renewal potential of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) and the success of long-term engraftment. However, the effects of P18 overexpression, which is involved in the inhibitory effects of RUNX1b at the early stage of hematopoiesis, have not been examined in detail. In this study, we established inducible P18/hESC lines and monitored the effects of P18 overexpression on hematopoietic differentiation. Induction of P18 from day 0 (D0) dramatically decreased production of CD34highCD43âˆ’ cells and derivative populations, but not that of CD34lowCD43âˆ’ cells, changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of KDR+ cells and downregulated the key hematopoietic genes at D4, which might cause the severe blockage of hematopoietic differentiation at the early stage. By contrast, induction of P18 from D10 dramatically increased production of classic hematopoietic populations and changed the cell cycle status and apoptosis of CD45+ cells at D14. These effects can be counteracted by inhibition of TGF-Î² or NF-ÎºB signaling respectively. This is the first evidence that P18 promotes hematopoiesis, a rare property among cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors (CKIs).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Stepwise membrane binding of extended synaptotagmins revealed by optical tweezers

Extended synaptotagmins (E-Syts) mediate lipid exchange between the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and the plasma membrane (PM). Anchored on the ER, E-Syts bind the PM via an array of C2 domains in a Ca2+- and lipid-dependent manner, drawing the two membranes close to facilitate lipid exchange. How these C2 domains bind the PM and regulate the ER"“PM distance is not well understood. Here, we applied optical tweezers to dissect PM binding by E-Syt1 and E-Syt2. We detected Ca2+- and lipid-dependent membrane-binding kinetics of both E-Syts and determined the binding energies and rates of individual C2 domains or pairs. We incorporated these parameters in a theoretical model to recapitulate salient features of E-Syt-mediated membrane contacts observed in vivo, including their equilibrium distances and probabilities. Our methods can be applied to study other proteins containing multiple membrane-binding domains linked by disordered polypeptides.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of seaweed extracts on in vitro rumen fermentation characteristics, methane production, and microbial abundance

Several seaweed extracts have been reported to have potential antimethanogenic effects in ruminants. In this study, the effect of three brown seaweed species (Undaria pinnatifida, UPIN; Sargassum fusiforme, SFUS; and Sargassum fulvellum, SFUL) on rumen fermentation characteristics, total gas, methane (CH4), carbon dioxide (CO2) production, and microbial populations were investigated using an in vitro batch culture system. Seaweed extract and its metabolites, total flavonoid and polyphenol contents were identified and compared. For the in vitro batch, 0.25Â mgâˆ™mLâˆ’1 of each seaweed extract were used in 6, 12, 24, 36 and 48Â h of incubation. Seaweed extract supplementation decreased CH4 yield and its proportion to total gas production after 12, 24, and 48Â h of incubation, while total gas production were not significantly different. Total volatile fatty acid and molar proportion of propionate increased with SFUS and SFUL supplementation after 24Â h of incubation, whereas UPIN was not affected. Additionally, SFUS increased the absolute abundance of total bacteria, ciliate protozoa, fungi, methanogenic archaea, and Fibrobacter succinogenes. The relative proportions of Butyrivibrio fibrisolvens, Butyrivibrio proteoclasticus, and Prevotella ruminicola were lower with seaweed extract supplementation, whereas Anaerovibrio lipolytica increased. Thus, seaweed extracts can decrease CH4 production, and alter the abundance of rumen microbial populations.
WILDLIFE
alzforum.org

Amyloids Fibrillize, or Stay Solo, Based on Liaisons with Similar Proteins

Repetitive, uniform structures are a hallmark of most amyloid fibrils. Alas, despite their apparent uniformity, amyloids do not form in a vacuum. Rather, entanglements with myriad other proteins play a part in their creation. Two studies investigated these so-called heterotypic interactions, and how they might fuel—or put the kibosh on—amyloid formation. One, published November 29 in EMBO and led by Frederic Rousseau and Joost Schymkowitz of KU Leuven, Belgium, identified thousands of proteins with sequences that resemble aggregation-prone regions of Aβ. It reports that some of these proteins not only accelerate Aβ aggregation in vitro, but were also seen mingling with Aβ plaques in postmortem brains. A second study, posted on bioRxiv and led by the same authors, explored the thermodynamic rules of engagement between a sequence at the heart of tau fibrils—VQIVYK—and other proteins bearing a similar sequence. The authors identified proteins that either promote or hinder tau's aggregation, and leveraged their insights to concoct an aggregation capper that thwarted tau fibrillization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Misinterpretation of solid sphere equivalent refractive index measurements and smallest detectable diameters of extracellular vesicles by flow cytometry

Arising from: G. C. Brittain IV et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-52366-4 (2019). Flow cytometers are utilized to characterize single submicrometer particles in biofluids, such as extracellular vesicles (EVs) and viruses. However, because calibration of the optical signals measured by flow cytometers requires optical modelling and valid assumptions, which are not straightforward, statements in the literature about the sensitivity of flow cytometers are often either lacking or incorrect. In this Letter, we explain why measurement artifacts and a statistical artefact cause an overestimation of the refractive index of EVs as derived by Brittain et al.1. Because these artifacts lead to conclusions that are not supported by the data, we re-analyzed the data of Brittain et al. to rectify statements about the sensitivity of their flow cytometer.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Understanding X-ray absorption spectra by means of descriptors and machine learning algorithms

X-ray absorption near-edge structure (XANES) spectra are the fingerprint of the local atomic and electronic structures around the absorbing atom. However, the quantitative analysis of these spectra is not straightforward. Even with the most recent advances in this area, for a given spectrum, it is not clear a priori which structural parameters can be refined and how uncertainties should be estimated. Here, we present an alternative concept for the analysis of XANES spectra, which is based on machine learning algorithms and establishes the relationship between intuitive descriptors of spectra, such as edge position, intensities, positions, and curvatures of minima and maxima on the one hand, and those related to the local atomic and electronic structure which are the coordination numbers, bond distances and angles and oxidation state on the other hand. This approach overcoms the problem of the systematic difference between theoretical and experimental spectra. Furthermore, the numerical relations can be expressed in analytical formulas providing a simple and fast tool to extract structural parameters based on the spectral shape. The methodology was successfully applied to experimental data for the multicomponent Fe:SiO2 system and reference iron compounds, demonstrating the high prediction quality for both the theoretical validation sets and experimental data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Schizophrenia risk from complex variation of complement component 4

Schizophrenia Working Group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium,. Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/nature16549Published online 27 January 2016. Figure 7d and Supplementary Fig. 10 of this Article reported experiments on synaptic refinement in the mouse lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN). We identified an error in the description of this experiment in the figure legends and text; the error does not affect the results or conclusions. The text and figure legends described comparisons of C4-mutant mice to wild-type littermate controls; the data analysis in fact drew upon two litters from het Ã— het crosses and three additional knockout (KO) and wild-type animals (total n = 17 animals; wild-type nÂ =Â 5, het nÂ =Â 7, KO nÂ =Â 5), as in the following Table 1.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The economy of chromosomal distances in bacterial gene regulation

Npj Systems Biology and Applications volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 49 (2021) Cite this article. In the transcriptional regulatory network (TRN) of a bacterium, the nodes are genes and a directed edge represents the action of a transcription factor (TF), encoded by the source gene, on the target gene. It is a condensed representation of a large number of biological observations and facts. Nonrandom features of the network are structural evidence of requirements for a reliable systemic function. For the bacterium Escherichia coli we here investigate the (Euclidean) distances covered by the edges in the TRN when its nodes are embedded in the real space of the circular chromosome. Our work is motivated by 'wiring economy' research in Computational Neuroscience and starts from two contradictory hypotheses: (1) TFs are predominantly employed for long-distance regulation, while local regulation is exerted by chromosomal structure, locally coordinated by the action of structural proteins. Hence long distances should often occur. (2) A large distance between the regulator gene and its target requires a higher expression level of the regulator gene due to longer reaching times and ensuing increased degradation (proteolysis) of the TF and hence will be evolutionarily reduced. Our analysis supports the latter hypothesis.
SCIENCE

