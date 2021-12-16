Customizing skills for assistive robotic manipulators, an inverse reinforcement learning approach with error-related potentials

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH as well as HTN-EPH correlation in our population. A sample of Rafsanjan population (10,000 individuals) entered the cohort study, as one of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN). We compared the frequency of HTN categories in CPH and EPH cases with a normal population. Out of 9933 participants (46.6% males and 53.4% females) about 29% had EPH and 7.5% had CPH. HTN was found in 24.27% of EPH cases and 31.98% of CPH cases. HTN was also found to be associated with EPH and CPH in the crude model. Two Categories of HTN (Long controlled and uncontrolled) were not associated with EPH. On the other hand, CPH showed associations with all of the HTN categories. After included all variables and confounders, EPH and CPH had association with HTN without any considerable changes. There is strong HTN-EPH as well as HTN-CPH correlations in the studied population.

