Engineering

Customizing skills for assistive robotic manipulators, an inverse reinforcement learning approach with error-related potentials

By Iason Batzianoulis
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobotic assistance via motorized robotic arm manipulators can be of valuable assistance to individuals with upper-limb motor disabilities. Brain-computer interfaces (BCI) offer an intuitive means to control such assistive robotic manipulators. However, BCI performance may vary due to the non-stationary nature of the electroencephalogram (EEG) signals. It, hence, cannot be used...

www.nature.com

World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Explain Like I’m Five: How an Artificial Neural Network Learns

The learning ability of artificial neural networks (“ANNs”) falls under the scientific area of machine learning. Machine learning is a generic term for the artificial generation of knowledge from experience. More specific, an ANN learns from historical examples and can generalize these after the learning phase by learning the patterns contained in the examples. In machine learning, there are three learning paradigms. These include supervised and unsupervised learning as well as reinforced learning.¹
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

The Potential for AI in Personalized Learning

The effectiveness of traditional education has been repeatedly questioned in the past decade. College dropout rates are at an all-time high, which is a testament to disinterested students and the low morale of the student body. Innovative learning products can increase students’ enthusiasm and make them more likely to see their education through till the end. AI solutions need to be fed large volumes of student data to be trained on large sets of data. Chatbot tools can help professors manage their time efficiently and free up professors’ time to focus on personal interaction and furthering their studies. Chatbots can be a valuable source of accurate information when the staff is unavailable.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Relation of hypertension with episodic primary headaches and chronic primary headaches in population of Rafsanjan cohort study

Headache has a variety of types, such as episodic primary headaches (EPH) and chronic primary headache (CPH) in its primary form. There is a positive correlation between these two types of headaches and hypertension (HTN), but in some works this correlation has been reported negatively. Therefore, we planned to study HTN-CPH as well as HTN-EPH correlation in our population. A sample of Rafsanjan population (10,000 individuals) entered the cohort study, as one of the Prospective Epidemiological Research Studies in Iran (PERSIAN). We compared the frequency of HTN categories in CPH and EPH cases with a normal population. Out of 9933 participants (46.6% males and 53.4% females) about 29% had EPH and 7.5% had CPH. HTN was found in 24.27% of EPH cases and 31.98% of CPH cases. HTN was also found to be associated with EPH and CPH in the crude model. Two Categories of HTN (Long controlled and uncontrolled) were not associated with EPH. On the other hand, CPH showed associations with all of the HTN categories. After included all variables and confounders, EPH and CPH had association with HTN without any considerable changes. There is strong HTN-EPH as well as HTN-CPH correlations in the studied population.
HEALTH
Nature.com

High-precision lattice QCD calculations of the muon anomalous magnetic moment

In 2021, the most precise measurement of the muon's anomalous magnetic moment and a new high-precision lattice quantum chromodynamics calculation have in turn kindled, then dimmed, hopes for seeing signs of new physics. State of the art calculations, made possible by a series of recent advances, will be key to understanding these conflicting results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Standardisation of protocols can be crucial in long non-coding RNA research

In this issue, Traversa et al. [1] reviewed our current knowledge about the role of circular and linear forms of PVT1 non-coding RNA in cancer and human diseases. They highlighted the technical challenges of these studies and raised a potential bias in the publications, which require more attention from researchers.
CANCER
uab.edu

Chen recognized by Association for Computing Machinery for ‘outstanding scientific contributions to computing’

Jake Y. Chen, Ph.D., the associate director of the Informatics Institutein the Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine at UAB, has been honored as a Distinguished Member of ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, the world’s largest computer science organization. Chen is one of 63 ACM members honored in 2021 and the first ACM member in Alabama to be recognized in the “Outstanding Scientific Contributions to Computing.” Inductees are all longstanding ACM members who were selected by their peers for their contributions to technologies that are moving the computing field forward.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Modelling human"“natural systems interactions with implications for twenty-first-century warming

The redesign of energy and economic systems to stabilize climate change is hindered by the lack of quantitative treatment of the role that human"“natural systems interactions play in what society can do to tackle climate change. Here we present an integrated socio"“energy"“ecologic"“climate model framework for understanding the role of human"“natural systems interactions in climate change. We focus on constraints on climate stabilization imposed by feedbacks between global warming and societal actions to decarbonize energy use and to scale up atmospheric-carbon extraction. The energy"“climate feedbacks are modelled through four warming-dependent response times for societal, policy and technological actions inferred from historical data. We show that a lack of societal response beyond 2030 would result in a warming in excess of 3"‰Â°C. Speeding up societal response times and technology diffusion times by a factor of two along with a dramatic boost in start-up investment in renewables and atmospheric-carbon extraction technologies and short-lived climate pollutants mitigation by 2030 can stabilize the warming below 1.5"‰Â°C. The model's analytical framework and the analyses presented here reveal the fundamental importance of factoring in the role of human"“natural systems interactions in the transition to zero emissions when formulating and designing robust climate solutions.
SCIENCE
mathworks.com

Deep Learning in Simulink. Simulating AI within large complex systems

This post is from guest blogger Kishen Mahadevan, Product Marketing. Kishen helps customers understand AI, deep learning and reinforcement learning concepts and technologies. In this post, Kishen explains how deep learning can be integrated into an engineering system designed in Simulink. Background. Deep learning is a key technology driving the...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

How connectivity rules and synaptic properties shape the efficacy of pattern separation in the entorhinal cortex"“dentate gyrus"“CA3 network

Pattern separation is a fundamental brain computation that converts small differences in input patterns into large differences in output patterns. Several synaptic mechanisms of pattern separation have been proposed, including code expansion, inhibition and plasticity; however, which of these mechanisms play a role in the entorhinal cortex (EC)"“dentate gyrus (DG)"“CA3 circuit, a classical pattern separation circuit, remains unclear. Here we show that a biologically realistic, full-scale EC"“DG"“CA3 circuit model, including granule cells (GCs) and parvalbumin-positive inhibitory interneurons (PV+-INs) in the DG, is an efficient pattern separator. Both external gamma-modulated inhibition and internal lateral inhibition mediated by PV+-INs substantially contributed to pattern separation. Both local connectivity and fast signaling at GC"“PV+-IN synapses were important for maximum effectiveness. Similarly, mossy fiber synapses with conditional detonator properties contributed to pattern separation. By contrast, perforant path synapses with Hebbian synaptic plasticity and direct EC"“CA3 connection shifted the network towards pattern completion. Our results demonstrate that the specific properties of cells and synapses optimize higher-order computations in biological networks and might be useful to improve the deep learning capabilities of technical networks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A machine learning approach to Bayesian parameter estimation

Bayesian estimation is a powerful theoretical paradigm for the operation of the approach to parameter estimation. However, the Bayesian method for statistical inference generally suffers from demanding calibration requirements that have so far restricted its use to systems that can be explicitly modeled. In this theoretical study, we formulate parameter estimation as a classification task and use artificial neural networks to efficiently perform Bayesian estimation. We show that the network's posterior distribution is centered at the true (unknown) value of the parameter within an uncertainty given by the inverse Fisher information, representing the ultimate sensitivity limit for the given apparatus. When only a limited number of calibration measurements are available, our machine-learning-based procedure outperforms standard calibration methods. Our machine-learning-based procedure is model independent, and is thus well suited to "black-box sensors", which lack simple explicit fitting models. Thus, our work paves the way for Bayesian quantum sensors that can take advantage of complex nonclassical quantum states and/or adaptive protocols. These capabilities can significantly enhance the sensitivity of future devices.
COMPUTERS

