ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

In vitro functional analysis of gRNA sites regulating assembly of hepatitis B virus

By Nikesh Patel
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe roles of RNA sequence/structure motifs, Packaging Signals (PSs), for regulating assembly of an HBV genome transcript have been investigated in an efficient in vitro assay containing only core protein (Cp) and RNA. Variants of three conserved PSs, within the genome of a strain not used previously, preventing correct presentation of...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Nature.com

Risks of myocarditis, pericarditis, and cardiac arrhythmias associated with COVID-19 vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 infection

Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

New Type of Omicron Virus Harder to Detect, Emerges in Multiple Countries

A new form of the Omicron coronavirus variation was declared, which specialists think will be more difficult to identify due to its genetic makeup. Up to this point, the newfound origin, known as BA.2, has been discovered multiple times in South Africa, Australia, and Canada. According to The Guardian, Francois...
WORLD
Nature.com

NuMA regulates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via phase separation

A functional mitotic spindle is essential for accurate chromosome congression and segregation during cell proliferation; however, the underlying mechanisms of its assembly remain unclear. Here we show that NuMA regulates this assembly process via phase separation regulated by Aurora A. NuMA undergoes liquid-liquid phase separation during mitotic entry and KifC1 facilitates NuMA condensates concentrating on spindle poles. Phase separation of NuMA is mediated by its C-terminus, whereas its dynein-dynactin binding motif also facilitates this process. Phase-separated NuMA droplets concentrate tubulins, bind microtubules, and enrich crucial regulators, including Kif2A, at the spindle poles, which then depolymerizes spindle microtubules and promotes poleward spindle microtubule flux for spindle assembly and structural dynamics. In this work, we show that NuMA orchestrates mitotic spindle assembly, structural dynamics and function via liquid-liquid phase separation regulated by Aurora A phosphorylation.
NUMA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B Virus#Hepatitis E#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis D#Packaging Signals#Cp#Rna Pss Regulate Assembly#Hbv
Nature.com

Changes in the gut microbiota after hepatitis C virus eradication

The gut microbiota interacts with infectious diseases and affects host immunity. Liver disease is also reportedly associated with changes in the gut microbiota. To elucidate the changes in the gut microbiota before and after hepatitis C virus (HCV) eradication through direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis C (CHC), we investigated 42 samples from 14 patients who received DAA therapy for HCV. Fecal samples were obtained before treatment (Pre), when treatment ended (EOT), and 24Â weeks after treatment ended (Post24). The target V3"“4 region of the 16S rRNA gene from fecal samples was amplified using the Illumina Miseq sequencing platform. The diversity of the gut microbiota did not significantly differ between Pre, EOT, and Post24. Principal coordinates analysis showed that for each patient, the values at Pre, EOT, and Post24 were concentrated within a small area. The linear discriminant analysis of effect size showed that the relative abundances of Faecalibacterium and Bacillus increased at EOT, further increased at Post24, and were significantly increased at Post24 compared to Pre. These suggest that changes in the gut microbiota should be considered as among the various effects observed on living organisms after HCV eradication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Matrix stiffness modulates hepatic stellate cell activation into tumor-promoting myofibroblasts via E2F3-dependent signaling and regulates malignant progression

The hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) activation by myofibroblastic differentiation is critical for liver fibrosis. Crosstalk between stromal cells and tumor cells in the microenvironment alters the properties and facilitates the growth and metastasis of tumor cells. How mechanical stimuli originally stiffness of extracellular matrix (ECM) contribute to tumor development remains poorly understood. Here, we demonstrated that stiffness contributes to mechanosignal transduction in HSCs, which promotes hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) cells growth and metastasis through secretion of FGF2. On stiffness matrix, HSCs activation was confirmed by immunofluorescence (IF) and Western blot (WB) for Î±-smooth muscle actin (SMA). Increasing matrix stiffness promoted HSCs activation by CD36-AKT-E2F3 mechanosignaling through shRNA-mediated E2F3 knockdown, AKT inhibitors, and CD36 shRNA. Moreover, ChIP-qPCR. Confirmed that E2F3 combined the promoter of FGF2, and stiffness promoted FGF2 expression. On a stiff matrix, HCC cells cultured with conditioned media (CM) from HSCs increased HCC cells growth and metastasis by binding FGFR1 to activate PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling pathways. Moreover, conditional E2F3 knockout mice were subjected to CCl4 treatment to assess the role of E2F3 in HSC activation. Additionally, the DEN-induced HCC model was also used to evaluate the role of E2F3 in liver fibrosis and HCC growth. In conclusion, we demonstrated that stiffness-induced HSC activation by E2F3 dependent. Stiffness activated CD36-AKT-E2F3 signaling and targeted FGF2 transcription, subsequently, activated HCC growth and metastasis by FGFR1-mediated PI3K/AKT and MEK/ERK signaling.
CANCER
Nature.com

TmcA functions as a lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyryltransferase to regulate transcription

Protein lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyrylation (Khib) has recently been shown to play a critical role in the regulation of cellular processes. However, the mechanism and functional consequence of Khib in prokaryotes remain unclear. Here we report that TmcA, an RNA acetyltransferase, functions as a lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyryltransferase in the regulation of transcription. We show that TmcA can effectively catalyze Khib both in vitro and intracellularly, and that R502 is a key site for the Khib catalytic activity of TmcA. Using quantitative proteomics, we identified 467"‰endogenous candidates targeted by TmcA for Khib in Escherichia coli. Interestingly, we demonstrate that TmcA can specifically modulate the DNA-binding activity of H-NS, a nucleoid-associated protein, by catalysis of Khib at K121. Furthermore, this TmcA-targeted Khib regulates transcription of acid-resistance genes and enhances E. coli survival under acid stress. Our study reveals transcription regulation mediated by TmcA-catalyzed Khib for bacterial acid resistance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Convergent use of phosphatidic acid for hepatitis C virus and SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle formation

Double membrane vesicles (DMVs) serve as replication organelles of plus-strand RNA viruses such as hepatitis C virus (HCV) and SARS-CoV-2. Viral DMVs are morphologically analogous to DMVs formed during autophagy, but lipids driving their biogenesis are largely unknown. Here we show that production of the lipid phosphatidic acid (PA) by acylglycerolphosphate acyltransferase (AGPAT) 1 and 2 in the ER is important for DMV biogenesis in viral replication and autophagy. Using DMVs in HCV-replicating cells as model, we found that AGPATs are recruited to and critically contribute to HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication and proper DMV formation. An intracellular PA sensor accumulated at viral DMV formation sites, consistent with elevated levels of PA in fractions of purified DMVs analyzed by lipidomics. Apart from AGPATs, PA is generated by alternative pathways and their pharmacological inhibition also impaired HCV and SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as formation of autophagosome-like DMVs. These data identify PA as host cell lipid involved in proper replication organelle formation by HCV and SARS-CoV-2, two phylogenetically disparate viruses causing very different diseases, i.e. chronic liver disease and COVID-19, respectively. Host-targeting therapy aiming at PA synthesis pathways might be suitable to attenuate replication of these viruses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fungicidal amphotericin B sponges are assemblies of staggered asymmetric homodimers encasing large void volumes

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 972"“981 (2021)Cite this article. Amphotericin B (AmB) is a powerful but toxic fungicide that operates via enigmatic small molecule"“small molecule interactions. This mechanism has challenged the frontiers of structural biology for half a century. We recently showed AmB primarily forms extramembranous aggregates that kill yeast by extracting ergosterol from membranes. Here, we report key structural features of these antifungal 'sponges' illuminated by high-resolution magic-angle spinning solid-state NMR, in concert with simulated annealing and molecular dynamics computations. The minimal unit of assembly is an asymmetric head-to-tail homodimer: one molecule adopts an all-trans C1"“C13 motif, the other a C6"“C7-gauche conformation. These homodimers are staggered in a clathrate-like lattice with large void volumes similar to the size of sterols. These results illuminate the atomistic interactions that underlie fungicidal assemblies of AmB and suggest this natural product may form biologically active clathrates that host sterol guests.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of Rafflesia cantleyi flower stages reveals insights into the regulation of senescence

Rafflesia is a unique plant species existing as a single flower and produces the largest flower in the world. While Rafflesia buds take up to 21Â months to develop, its flowers bloom and wither within about a week. In this study, transcriptome analysis was carried out to shed light on the molecular mechanism of senescence in Rafflesia. A total of 53.3 million high quality reads were obtained from two Rafflesia cantleyi flower developmental stages and assembled to generate 64,152 unigenes. Analysis of this dataset showed that 5,166 unigenes were differentially expressed, in which 1,073 unigenes were identified as genes involved in flower senescence. Results revealed that as the flowers progress to senescence, more genes related to flower senescence were significantly over-represented compared to those related to plant growth and development. Senescence of the R. cantleyi flower activates senescence-associated genes in the transcription activity (members of the transcription factor families MYB, bHLH, NAC, and WRKY), nutrient remobilization (autophagy-related protein and transporter genes), and redox regulation (CATALASE). Most of the senescence-related genes were found to be differentially regulated, perhaps for the fine-tuning of various responses in the senescing R. cantleyi flower. Additionally, pathway analysis showed the activation of genes such as ETHYLENE RECEPTOR, ETHYLENE-INSENSITIVE 2, ETHYLENE-INSENSITIVE 3, and ETHYLENE-RESPONSIVE TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR, indicating the possible involvement of the ethylene hormone response pathway in the regulation of R. cantleyi senescence. Our results provide a model of the molecular mechanism underlying R. cantleyi flower senescence, and contribute essential information towards further understanding the biology of the Rafflesiaceae family.
WILDLIFE
pnas.org

Shiftless inhibits flavivirus replication in vitro and is neuroprotective in a mouse model of Zika virus pathogenesis

Edited by Stephen P. Goff, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, New York, NY, and approved October 29, 2021 (received for review June 17, 2021) Flaviviruses such as Zika virus and West Nile virus have the potential to cause severe neuropathology if they invade the central nervous system. The type I interferon response is well characterized as contributing to control of flavivirus-induced neuropathogenesis. However, the interferon-stimulated gene (ISG) effectors that confer these neuroprotective effects are less well studied. Here, we used an ISG expression screen to identify Shiftless (SHFL, C19orf66) as a potent inhibitor of diverse positive-stranded RNA viruses, including multiple members of the Flaviviridae (Zika, West Nile, dengue, yellow fever, and hepatitis C viruses). In cultured cells, SHFL functions as a viral RNA-binding protein that inhibits viral replication at a step after primary translation of the incoming genome. The murine ortholog, Shfl, is expressed constitutively in multiple tissues, including the central nervous system. In a mouse model of Zika virus infection, Shfl−/− knockout mice exhibit reduced survival, exacerbated neuropathological outcomes, and increased viral replication in the brain and spinal cord. These studies demonstrate that Shfl is an important antiviral effector that contributes to host protection from Zika virus infection and virus-induced neuropathological disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Logical-qubit operations in an error-detecting surface code

Future fault-tolerant quantum computers will require storing and processing quantum data in logical qubits. Here we realize a suite of logical operations on a distance-2 surface code qubit built from seven physical qubits and stabilized using repeated error-detection cycles. Logical operations include initialization into arbitrary states, measurement in the cardinal bases of the Bloch sphere and a universal set of single-qubit gates. For each type of operation, we observe higher performance for fault-tolerant variants over non-fault-tolerant variants, and quantify the difference. In particular, we demonstrate process tomography of logical gates, using the notion of a logical Pauli transfer matrix. This integration of high-fidelity logical operations with a scalable scheme for repeated stabilization is a milestone on the road to quantum error correction with higher-distance superconducting surface codes.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy