Genetically-predicted prefrontal DRD4 gene expression modulates differentiated brain responses to food cues in adolescent girls and boys

By Andre K. Portella
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dopamine receptor 4 (DRD4) in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) acts to modulate behaviours including cognitive control and motivation, and has been implicated in behavioral inhibition and responsivity to food cues. Adolescence is a sensitive period for the development of habitual eating behaviors and obesity risk, with potential mediation by development...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Comprehensive transcriptomic characterization reveals core genes and module associated with immunological changes via 1619 samples of brain glioma

Glioma is the most common primary malignant brain tumor with limited treatment options and poor prognosis. To investigate the potential relationships between transcriptional characteristics and clinical phenotypes, we applied weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) to construct a free-scale gene co-expression network yielding four modules in gliomas. Turquoise and yellow modules were positively correlated with the most malignant glioma subtype (IDH-wildtype glioblastomas). Of them, genes in turquoise module were mainly involved in immune-related terms and were regulated by NFKB1, RELA, SP1, STAT1 and STAT3. Meanwhile, genes in yellow module mainly participated in cell-cycle and division processes and were regulated by E2F1, TP53, E2F4, YBX1 and E2F3. Furthermore, 14 genes in turquoise module were screened as hub genes. Among them, five prognostic hub genes (TNFRSF1B, LAIR1, TYROBP, VAMP8, and FCGR2A) were selected to construct a prognostic risk score model via LASSO method. The risk score of this immune-related gene signature is associated with clinical features, malignant phenotype, and somatic alterations. Moreover, this signature showed an accurate prediction of prognosis across different clinical and pathological subgroups in three independent datasets including 1619 samples. Our results showed that the high-risk group was characterized by active immune-related activities while the low-risk group enriched in neurophysiological-related pathway. Importantly, the high-risk score of our immune signature predicts an enrichment of glioma-associated microglia/macrophages and less response to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy in gliomas. This study not only provides new insights into the molecular pathogenesis of glioma, but may also help optimize the immunotherapies for glioma patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genetically regulated expression in late-onset Alzheimer's disease implicates risk genes within known and novel loci

Alzheimer's Disease Genetics Consortium, International Genomics of Alzheimer's Project,. Late-onset Alzheimer disease (LOAD) is highly polygenic, with a heritability estimated between 40 and 80%, yet risk variants identified in genome-wide studies explain only ~8% of phenotypic variance. Due to its increased power and interpretability, genetically regulated expression (GReX) analysis is an emerging approach to investigate the genetic mechanisms of complex diseases. Here, we conducted GReX analysis within and across 51 tissues on 39 LOAD GWAS data sets comprising 58,713 cases and controls from the Alzheimer's Disease Genetics Consortium (ADGC) and the International Genomics of Alzheimer's Project (IGAP). Meta-analysis across studies identified 216 unique significant genes, including 72 with no previously reported LOAD GWAS associations. Cross-brain-tissue and cross-GTEx models revealed eight additional genes significantly associated with LOAD. Conditional analysis of previously reported loci using established LOAD-risk variants identified eight genes reaching genome-wide significance independent of known signals. Moreover, the proportion of SNP-based heritability is highly enriched in genes identified by GReX analysis. In summary, GReX-based meta-analysis in LOAD identifies 216 genes (including 72 novel genes), illuminating the role of gene regulatory models in LOAD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Myeloid-associated differentiation marker is a novel SP-A-associated transmembrane protein whose expression on airway epithelial cells correlates with asthma severity

Surfactant protein A (SP-A) is well-known for its protective role in pulmonary immunity. Previous studies from our group have shown that SP-A mediates eosinophil activities, including degranulation and apoptosis. In order to identify potential binding partners on eosinophils for SP-A, eosinophil lysates were subjected to SP-A pull-down and tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) analysis. We identified one membrane-bound protein, myeloid-associated differentiation marker (MYADM), as a candidate SP-A binding partner. Blocking MYADM on mouse and human eosinophils ex vivo prevented SP-A from inducing apoptosis; blocking MYADM in vivo led to increased persistence of eosinophilia and airway hyper-responsiveness in an ovalbumin (OVA) allergy model and increased airways resistance and mucus production in a house dust mite (HDM) asthma model. Examination of a subset of participants in the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) cohort revealed a significant association between epithelial expression of MYADM in asthma patients and parameters of airway inflammation, including: peripheral blood eosinophilia, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) and the number of exacerbations in the past 12Â months. Taken together, our studies provide the first evidence of MYADM as a novel SP-A-associated protein that is necessary for SP-A to induce eosinophil apoptosis and we bring to light the potential importance of this previously unrecognized transmembrane protein in patients with asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Progressive modulation of resting-state brain activity during neurofeedback of positive-social emotion regulation networks

Neurofeedback allows for the self-regulation of brain circuits implicated in specific maladaptive behaviors, leading to persistent changes in brain activity and connectivity. Positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback enhances emotion regulation capabilities, which is critical for reducing the severity of various psychiatric disorders. Training dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) to exert a top-down influence on bilateral amygdala during positive-social emotion regulation progressivelyÂ (linearly) modulates connectivity within the trained network and induces positive mood. However, the processes during rest that interleave the neurofeedback training remain poorly understood. We hypothesized that short resting periods at the end of training sessions of positive-social emotion regulation neurofeedback would show alterations within emotion regulation and neurofeedback learning networks. We used complementary model-based and data-driven approaches to assess how resting-state connectivity relates to neurofeedback changes at the end of training sessions. In the experimental group, we found lower progressive dmPFC self-inhibition and an increase of connectivity in networks engaged in emotion regulation, neurofeedback learning, visuospatial processing, and memory. Our findings highlight a large-scale synergy between neurofeedback and resting-state brain activity and connectivity changes within the target network and beyond. This work contributes to our understanding of concomitant learning mechanisms post training and facilitates development of efficient neurofeedback training.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

FASN, SCD1 and ANXA9 gene polymorphism as genetic predictors of the fatty acid profile of sheep milk

In this study, single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the ANXA9 (annexin 9), FASN (fatty acid synthase) and SCD1 (stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1) genes were analyzed as factors influencing fatty acid profiles in milk from ZoÅ¡Ä¾achtenÃ¡ valaÅ¡ka sheep. SNP in selected genes was identified using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR"“RFLP). The long-chain fatty acids profile in sheep milk was identified by gas chromatography. Statistical analysis of the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism showed that the milk of the homozygous AA animals was characterized by a lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) share of C4:0, C6:0, C8:0, C10:0, C12:0, C14:0 in comparison to the homozygous CC sheep. The milk of heterozygous sheep was characterized by a higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) proportion of C13:0 acid compared to the milk of sheep with the homozygous AA type. A higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) level of saturated fatty acids (SFA) was found in the milk of CC genotype sheep compared to the AA genotype. Our results lead to the conclusion that the greatest changes were observed for the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the least significant ones for FASN/AciI. Moreover, it is the first evidence that milk from sheep with SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the homozygous AA genotype showed the most desirable fatty acids profile.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Differential modulation of subthalamic projection neurons by short-term and long-term electrical stimulation in physiological and parkinsonian conditions

The subthalamic nucleus (STN) is one of the best targets for therapeutic deep brain stimulation (DBS) to control motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease. However, the precise circuitry underlying the effects of STN-DBS remains unclear. To understand how electrical stimulation affects STN projection neurons, we used a retrograde viral vector (AAV-retro-hSyn-eGFP) to label STN neurons projecting to the substantia nigra pars reticulata (SNr) (STNâˆ’SNr neurons) or the globus pallidus interna (GPi) (STNâˆ’GPi neurons) in mice, and performed whole-cell patch-clamp recordings from these projection neurons in ex vivo brain slices. We found that STNâˆ’SNr neurons exhibited stronger responses to depolarizing stimulation than STNâˆ’GPi neurons. In most STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons, inhibitory synaptic inputs predominated over excitatory inputs and electrical stimulation at 20"“130"‰Hz inhibited these neurons in the short term; its longer-term effects varied. 6-OHDA lesion of the nigrostriatal dopaminergic pathway significantly reduced inhibitory synaptic inputs in STNâˆ’GPi neurons, but did not change synaptic inputs in STNâˆ’SNr neurons; it enhanced short-term electrical-stimulation-induced inhibition in STNâˆ’SNr neurons but reversed the effect of short-term electrical stimulation on the firing rate in STNâˆ’GPi neurons from inhibitory to excitatory; in both STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons, it increased the inhibition but attenuated the enhancement of firing rate induced by long-term electrical stimulation. Our results suggest that STNâˆ’SNr and STNâˆ’GPi neurons differ in their synaptic inputs, their responses to electrical stimulation, and their modification under parkinsonian conditions; STNâˆ’GPi neurons may play important roles in both the pathophysiology and therapeutic treatment of Parkinson's disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Transcript host-RNA signatures to discriminate bacterial and viral infections in febrile children

Traditional laboratory markers, such as white blood cell count, C-reactive protein, and procalcitonin, failed to discriminate viral and bacterial infections in children. The lack of an accurate diagnostic test has a negative impact on child's care, limiting the ability of early diagnosis and appropriate management of children. This, on the one hand, may lead to delayed recognition of sepsis and severe bacterial infections, which still represent the leading causes of child morbidity and mortality. On the other hand, this may lead to overuse of empiric antibiotic therapies, particularly for specific subgroups of patients, such as infants younger than 90 days of life or neutropenic patients. This approach has an adverse effect on costs, antibiotic resistance, and pediatric microbiota. Transcript host-RNA signatures are a new tool used to differentiate viral from bacterial infections by analyzing the transcriptional biosignatures of RNA in host leukocytes. In this systematic review, we evaluate the efficacy and the possible application of this new diagnostic method in febrile children, along with challenges in its implementation. Our review support the growing evidence that the application of these new tools can improve the characterization of the spectrum of bacterial and viral infections and optimize the use of antibiotics in children.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

The vertebrate left"“right axis is specified during embryogenesis by a transient organ: the left"“right organizer (LRO). Species including fish, amphibians, rodents and humans deploy motile cilia in the LRO to break bilateral symmetry, while reptiles, birds, even-toed mammals and cetaceans are believed to have LROs without motile cilia. We searched for genes whose loss during vertebrate evolution follows this pattern and identified five genes encoding extracellular proteins, including a putative protease with hitherto unknown functions that we named ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide (CIROP). Here, we show that CIROP is specifically expressed in ciliated LROs. In zebrafish and Xenopus, CIROP is required solely on the left side, downstream of the leftward flow, but upstream of DAND5, the first asymmetrically expressed gene. We further ascertained 21 human patients with loss-of-function CIROP mutations presenting with recessive situs anomalies. Our findings posit the existence of an ancestral genetic module that has twice disappeared during vertebrate evolution but remains essential for distinguishing left from right in humans.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemoselectivity-independent Cu-mediated coupling to construct the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine

Construction of the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine by Cu-mediated N-alkenylation or O-alkenylation of an allyl aminoalcohol, in which either chemoselectivity could lead to the target compound, was investigated. O-alkenylation followed by Claisen rearrangement was favored with high selectivity under a ligand-free condition. Subsequent intramolecular condensation furnished the hydroquinoline skeleton of symbioimine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Association of metformin use with Alzheimer's disease in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes: a population-based nested case"“control study

Metformin reduces insulin resistance, which constitutes a pathophysiological connection of diabetes with Alzheimer's disease (AD), but the evidence of metformin on AD development was still insufficient and conflicting. We investigated AD risk in patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM treated with metformin. This retrospective, observational, nested case"“control study included patients with newly diagnosed type 2 DM obtained from the Korean National Health Insurance Service DM cohort (2002"“2017). Among 70,499 dementia-free DM patients, 1675 AD cases were matched to 8375 controls for age, sex, and DM onset and duration. The association between AD and metformin was analyzed by multivariable regression analyses, adjusted for comorbidities and cardiometabolic risk profile. Metformin use was associated with an increased odds of AD (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 1.50; 95% CI 1.23"“1.83). The risk of AD was higher in patients with a longer DM duration. Furthermore, AD risk was significantly high in DM patients with depression (AOR 2.05; 95% CI 1.02"“4.12). Given the large number of patients with DM who are taking metformin worldwide, a double-blinded, prospective study is required to determine the long-term cognitive safety of metformin.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

LIGHT controls distinct homeostatic and inflammatory gene expression profiles in esophageal fibroblasts via differential HVEM and LTÎ²R-mediated mechanisms

Fibroblasts mediate tissue remodeling in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic allergen-driven inflammatory pathology. Diverse fibroblast subtypes with homeostasis-regulating or inflammatory profiles have been recognized in various tissues, but which mediators induce these alternate differentiation states remain largely unknown. We recently identified that TNFSF14/LIGHT promotes an inflammatory esophageal fibroblast in vitro. Herein we used esophageal biopsies and primary fibroblasts to investigate the role of the LIGHT receptors, herpes virus entry mediator (HVEM) and lymphotoxin-beta receptor (LTÎ²R), and their downstream activated pathways, in EoE. In addition to promoting inflammatory gene expression, LIGHT down-regulated homeostatic factors including WNTs, BMPs and type 3 semaphorins. In vivo, WNT2B+ fibroblasts were decreased while ICAM-1+ and IL-34+ fibroblasts were expanded in EoE, suggesting that a LIGHT-driven gene signature was imprinted in EoE versus normal esophageal fibroblasts. HVEM and LTÎ²R overexpression and deficiency experiments demonstrated that HVEM regulates a limited subset of LIGHT targets, whereas LTÎ²R controls all transcriptional effects. Pharmacologic blockade of the non-canonical NIK/p100/p52-mediated NF-ÎºB pathway potently silenced LIGHT's transcriptional effects, with a lesser role found for p65 canonical NF-ÎºB. Collectively, our results show that LIGHT promotes differentiation of esophageal fibroblasts toward an inflammatory phenotype and represses homeostatic gene expression via a LTÎ²R-NIK-p52 NF-ÎºB dominant pathway.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

GPR84 signaling promotes intestinal mucosal inflammation via enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation in macrophages

The putative medium-chain free fatty acid receptor GPR84 is a G protein-coupled receptor primarily expressed in myeloid cells that constitute the innate immune system, including neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages in the periphery and microglia in the brain. The fact that GPR84 expression in leukocytes is remarkably increased under acute inflammatory stimuli such as lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and TNFÎ± suggests that it may play a role in the development of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Here we demonstrate that GPR84 is highly upregulated in inflamed colon tissues of active ulcerative colitis (UC) patients and dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-induced colitis mice. Infiltrating GPR84+ macrophages are significantly increased in the colonic mucosa of both the UC patients and the mice with colitis.Â Consistently, GPR84âˆ’/âˆ’ mice are resistant to the development of colitis induced by DSS. GPR84 activation imposes pro-inflammatory properties in colonic macrophages through enhancing NLRP3 inflammasome activation, while the loss of GPR84 prevents the M1 polarization and properties of proinflammatory macrophages. CLH536, a novel GPR84 antagonist discovered by us, suppresses colitis by reducing the polarization and function of pro-inflammatory macrophages. These results define a unique role of GPR84 in innate immune cells and intestinal inflammation, and suggest that GPR84 may serve as a potential drug target for the treatment of UC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Screening of selected ageing-related proteins that extend chronological life span in yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae

Ageing-related proteins play various roles such as regulating cellular ageing, countering oxidative stress, and modulating signal transduction pathways amongst many others. Hundreds of ageing-related proteins have been identified, however the functions of most of these ageing-related proteins are not known. Here, we report the identification of proteins that extended yeast chronological life span (CLS) from a screen of ageing-related proteins. Three of the CLS-extending proteins, Ptc4, Zwf1, and Sme1, contributed to an overall higher survival percentage and shorter doubling time of yeast growth compared to the control. The CLS-extending proteins contributed to thermal and oxidative stress responses differently, suggesting different mechanisms of actions. The overexpression of Ptc4 or Zwf1 also promoted rapid cell proliferation during yeast growth, suggesting their involvement in cell division or growth pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Thyroid hormone receptor alpha sumoylation modulates white adipose tissue stores

Thyroid hormone (TH) and thyroid hormone receptor (THR) regulate stem cell proliferation and differentiation during development, as well as during tissue renewal and repair in the adult. THR undergoes posttranslational modification by small ubiquitin-like modifier (SUMO). We generated the THRA (K283Q/K288R)âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model for in vivo studies and used human primary preadipocytes expressing the THRA sumoylation mutant (K283R/K288R) and isolated preadipocytes from mutant mice for in vitro studies. THRA mutant mice had reduced white adipose stores and reduced adipocyte cell diameter on a chow diet, compared to wild-type, and these differences were further enhanced after a high fat diet. Reduced preadipocyte proliferation in mutant mice, compared to wt, was shown after in vivo labeling of preadipocytes with EdU and in preadipocytes isolated from mice fat stores and studied in vitro. Mice with the desumoylated THRA had disruptions in cell cycle G1/S transition and this was associated with a reduction in the availability of cyclin D2 and cyclin-dependent kinase 2. The genes coding for cyclin D1, cyclin D2, cyclin-dependent kinase 2 and Culin3 are stimulated by cAMP Response Element Binding Protein (CREB) and contain CREB Response Elements (CREs) in their regulatory regions. We demonstrate, by Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assay, that in mice with the THRA K283Q/K288R mutant there was reduced CREB binding to the CRE. Mice with a THRA sumoylation mutant had reduced fat stores on chow and high fat diets and reduced adipocyte diameter.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cadmium exposure modulates the gut-liver axis in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model

The human Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Cadmium (Cd) has been shown to impair learning and memory at a greater extent in humanized ApoE4 knock-in (ApoE4-KI) mice as compared to ApoE3 (common allele)-KI mice. Here, we determined how cadmium interacts with ApoE4 gene variants to modify the gut-liver axis. Large intestinal content bacterial 16S rDNA sequencing, serum lipid metabolomics, and hepatic transcriptomics were analyzed in ApoE3- and ApoE4-KI mice orally exposed to vehicle, a low dose, or a high dose of Cd in drinking water. ApoE4-KI males had the most prominent changes in theirÂ gut microbiota, as well as aÂ predicted down-regulation of many essential microbial pathways involved in nutrient and energy homeostasis. In the host liver, cadmium-exposed ApoE4-KI males had the most differentially regulated pathways; specifically, there was enrichment in several pathways involved in platelet activation and drug metabolism. In conclusion, Cd exposure profoundly modified the gut-liver axis in the most susceptible mouse strain to neurological damageÂ namely theÂ ApoE4-KI males, evidenced by an increase in microbial AD biomarkers, reduction in energy supply-related pathways in gut and blood, and an increase in hepatic pathways involved in inflammation and xenobiotic biotransformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Probabilistic comparison of gray and white matter coverage between depth and surface intracranial electrodes in epilepsy

In this study, we quantified the coverage of gray and white matter during intracranial electroencephalography in a cohort of epilepsy patients with surface and depth electrodes. We included 65 patients with strip electrodes (n"‰="‰12), strip and grid electrodes (n"‰="‰24), strip, grid, and depth electrodes (n"‰="‰7), or depth electrodes only (n"‰="‰22). Patient-specific imaging was used to generate probabilistic gray and white matter maps and atlas segmentations. Gray and white matter coverage was quantified using spherical volumes centered on electrode centroids, with radii ranging from 1 to 15Â mm, along with detailed finite element models ofÂ localÂ electric fields. Gray matter coverage was highly dependent on the chosen radius of influence (RoI). Using a 2.5Â mm RoI, depth electrodes covered more gray matter than surface electrodes; however, surface electrodes covered more gray matter at RoI larger than 4Â mm. White matter coverage and amygdala and hippocampal coverage was greatest for depth electrodes at all RoIs. This study provides the first probabilistic analysis to quantify coverage for different intracranial recording configurations. Depth electrodes offer increased coverage of gray matter over other recording strategies if the desired signals are local, while subdural grids and strips sample more gray matter if the desired signals are diffuse.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sitafloxacin reduces tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) converting enzyme (TACE) phosphorylation and activity to inhibit TNFÎ± release from lipopolysaccharide-stimulated THP-1 cells

Sepsis is a systemic reaction to an infection and resulting in excessive production of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. It sometimes results in septic shock. The present study aimed to identify quinolone antibiotics that can reduce tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFÎ±) production and to elucidate mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production. We identified quinolone antibiotics reduced TNFÎ± production in lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated THP-1 cells. Sitafloxacin (STFX) is a broad-spectrum antibiotic of the quinolone class. STFX effectively suppressed TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells in a dose-dependent manner and increased extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) phosphorylation. The percentage of intracellular TNFÎ± increased in LPS-stimulated cells with STFX compared with that in LPS-stimulated cells. TNFÎ± converting enzyme (TACE) released TNFÎ± from the cells, and STFX suppressed TACE phosphorylation and activity. To conclude, one of the mechanisms underlying inhibition of TNFÎ± production in LPS-stimulated THP-1 cells treated with STFX is the inhibition of TNFÎ± release from cells via the suppression of TACE phosphorylation and activity. STFX may kill bacteria and suppress inflammation. Therefore, it can be effective for sepsis treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

B cell-related gene signature and cancer immunotherapy response

B lymphocytes have multifaceted functions in the tumour microenvironment, and their prognostic role in human cancers is controversial. Here we aimed to identify tumour microenvironmental factors that influence the prognostic effects of B cells. Methods. We conducted a gene expression analysis of 3585 patients for whom the clinical outcome information...
CANCER

