ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Connexin hemichannel inhibition ameliorates epidermal pathology in a mouse model of keratitis ichthyosis deafness syndrome

By Caterina Sellitto
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in five different genes encoding connexin channels cause eleven clinically defined human skin diseases. Keratitis ichthyosis deafness (KID) syndrome is caused by point mutations in the GJB2 gene encoding Connexin 26 (Cx26) which result in aberrant activation of connexin hemichannels. KID syndrome has no cure and is associated with bilateral...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

AMPK modulation ameliorates dominant disease phenotypes of CTRP5 variant in retinal degeneration

Late-onset retinal degeneration (L-ORD) is an autosomal dominant disorder caused by a missense substitution in CTRP5. Distinctive clinical features include sub-retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) deposits, choroidal neovascularization, and RPE atrophy. In induced pluripotent stem cells-derived RPE from L-ORD patients (L-ORD-iRPE), we show that the dominant pathogenic CTRP5 variant leads to reduced CTRP5 secretion. In silico modeling suggests lower binding of mutant CTRP5 to adiponectin receptor 1 (ADIPOR1). Downstream of ADIPOR1 sustained activation of AMPK renders it insensitive to changes in AMP/ATP ratio resulting in defective lipid metabolism, reduced Neuroprotectin D1(NPD1) secretion, lower mitochondrial respiration, and reduced ATP production. These metabolic defects result in accumulation of sub-RPE deposits and leave L-ORD-iRPE susceptible to dedifferentiation. Gene augmentation of L-ORD-iRPE with WT CTRP5 or modulation of AMPK, by metformin, re-sensitize L-ORD-iRPE to changes in cellular energy status alleviating the disease cellular phenotypes. Our data suggests a mechanism for the dominant behavior of CTRP5 mutation and provides potential treatment strategies for L-ORD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increased motor cortex inhibition as a marker of compensation to chronic pain in knee osteoarthritis

This study aims to investigate the associative and multivariate relationship between different sociodemographic and clinical variables with cortical excitability as indexed by transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) markers in subjects with chronic pain caused by knee osteoarthritis (OA). This was a cross-sectional study. Sociodemographic and clinical data were extracted from 107 knee OA subjects. To identify associated factors, we performed independent univariate and multivariate regression models per TMS markers: motor threshold (MT), motor evoked potential (MEP), short intracortical inhibition (SICI), intracortical facilitation (ICF), and cortical silent period (CSP). In our multivariate models, the two markers of intracortical inhibition, SICI and CSP, had a similar signature. SICI was associated with age (Î²: 0.01), WOMAC pain (Î²: 0.023), OA severity (as indexed by Kellgren"“Lawrence Classification) (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.07), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.015). Similarly, CSP was associated with age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.929), OA severity (Î²: 6.755), and cognition (as indexed by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment) (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.106). ICF and MT showed distinct signatures from SICI and CSP. ICF was associated with pain measured through the Visual Analogue Scale (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.094) and WOMAC (Î²: 0.062), and anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.039). Likewise, MT was associated with WOMAC (Î²: 1.029) and VAS (Î²: âˆ’Â 2.003) pain scales, anxiety (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.813), and age (Î²: âˆ’Â 0.306). These associations showed the fundamental role of intracortical inhibition as a marker of adaptation to chronic pain. Subjects with higher intracortical inhibition (likely subjects with more compensation) are younger, have greater cartilage degeneration (as seen by radiographic severity), and have less pain in WOMAC scale. While it does seem that ICF and MT may indicate a more acute marker of adaptation, such as that higher ICF and MT in the motor cortex is associated with lesser pain and anxiety.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cadmium exposure modulates the gut-liver axis in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model

The human Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Cadmium (Cd) has been shown to impair learning and memory at a greater extent in humanized ApoE4 knock-in (ApoE4-KI) mice as compared to ApoE3 (common allele)-KI mice. Here, we determined how cadmium interacts with ApoE4 gene variants to modify the gut-liver axis. Large intestinal content bacterial 16S rDNA sequencing, serum lipid metabolomics, and hepatic transcriptomics were analyzed in ApoE3- and ApoE4-KI mice orally exposed to vehicle, a low dose, or a high dose of Cd in drinking water. ApoE4-KI males had the most prominent changes in theirÂ gut microbiota, as well as aÂ predicted down-regulation of many essential microbial pathways involved in nutrient and energy homeostasis. In the host liver, cadmium-exposed ApoE4-KI males had the most differentially regulated pathways; specifically, there was enrichment in several pathways involved in platelet activation and drug metabolism. In conclusion, Cd exposure profoundly modified the gut-liver axis in the most susceptible mouse strain to neurological damageÂ namely theÂ ApoE4-KI males, evidenced by an increase in microbial AD biomarkers, reduction in energy supply-related pathways in gut and blood, and an increase in hepatic pathways involved in inflammation and xenobiotic biotransformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RPRD1A stabilizes NRF2 and aggravates HCC progression through competing with p62 for TRIM21 binding

NRF2 is the master transcriptional activator of cytoprotective genes and Kelch-like ECH-associated protein 1 (Keap1), a biosensor for electrophiles and oxidation, promotes NRF2 degradation in unstressed conditions. SQSTM1/p62, an oncogenic protein aberrantly accumulated in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), binds and sequestrates Keap1, leading to the prevention of NRF2 degradation. Here, we show that p15INK4b-related sequence/regulation of nuclear pre-mRNA domain-containing protein 1A (RPRD1A) is highly expressed in HCC tumors and correlated with aggressive clinicopathological features. RPRD1A competitively interacts with TRIM21, an E3 ubiquitin ligase of p62, resulting in the decrease of p62 ubiquitination and the increased sequestration for Keap1. Therefore, RPRD1A enhances the nuclear translocation of NRF2, which induces gene expression for counteracting oxidative stress, maintaining cancer cells survival, and promoting HCC development. Moreover, disturbing the redox homeostasis of cancer cells by genetic knockdown of RPRD1A sensitizes cancer cells to platinum-induced cell death. Our study reveals RPRD1A is involved in the oxidative stress defense program and highlights the therapeutic benefits of targeting pathways that support antioxidation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deafness#Skin Disease#Skin Lesions#Skin Disorders#Human Skin#Hemichhanel#Kid Syndrome
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Phosphor-IWS1-dependent U2AF2 splicing regulates trafficking of CAR-E-positive intronless gene mRNAs and sensitivity to viral infection

Retraction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02668-z, published online 11 October 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine our full confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy