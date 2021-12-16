ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Discovering and harnessing oxidative enzymes for chemoenzymatic synthesis and diversification of anticancer camptothecin analogues

By Tuan-Anh M. Nguyen
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSemi-synthetic derivatives of camptothecin, a quinoline alkaloid found in the Camptotheca acuminata tree, are potent anticancer agents. Here we discovered two C. acuminata cytochrome P450 monooxygenases that catalyze regio-specific 10- and 11-oxidations of camptothecin, and demonstrated combinatorial chemoenzymatic C-H functionalizations of the camptothecin scaffold using the new enzymes to produce a...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
