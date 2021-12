A new restock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has been announced to be taking place next week at Walmart. While this has become common over the past year since the PS5 and new Xbox launched, what makes this restock different is that it won't be taking place solely online. Instead, customers will be able to walk into a Walmart store that is closest to them and buy one of the next-gen consoles directly off of the shelf.

