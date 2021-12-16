ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Genomic analysis finds no evidence of canonical eukaryotic DNA processing complexes in a free-living protist

By Dayana E. Salas-Leiva
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-26077-2; published online 14 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1 panel b, which presented a left-handed helix instead of a right-handed helix conformation. Furthermore the labels for the 5' and 3' DNA ends and arrows to indicate the progression...

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
Until around 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to Genyornis newtoni, a fearsomely huge bird weighing roughly 230kg – almost six times as much as an emu – and standing 2 metres tall. This giant, from a unique group of Australian flightless birds called the dromornithids or “thunder birds”, was among the largest birds that have ever lived. And then, along with many of Australia’s other “megafaunal” species, it disappeared, for reasons that still remain debated. Read more: New research reveals the origin of Australia’s...
G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
Chemists have come to a deeper understanding of how photosynthetic bacteria convert light into chemical energy and discovered why one step in the process may be more robust than previously realized, according to a new study published this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study focused...
An international team of astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands has found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905, despite taking detailed measurements over a course of forty hours with state-of-the-art telescopes. They will present their findings in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. When...
Like a leaky gas pipe in an apartment building, failure to repair DNA damage can have disastrous consequences, including the introduction of cancer-causing mutations. This is why our cells have complex mechanisms for recognizing and repairing broken DNA strands before too much damage has been done. In a big-picture sense, we know how DNA repair works: proteins responsible for sensing damage activate a cascade of other proteins, depending on the nature and location of the problem. But a granular understanding of this process, including which genes are involved, continues to elude scientists.
The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Bijan Fallah which was incorrectly given as Bijan H. Fallah. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impacts Research, Climate Resilience, 14412, Potsdam, Germany. Peter Hoffmann,Â Jascha Lehmann,Â...
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02404-x, published online 30 November 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by Open Research Fund of Key Laboratory of Healthy Freshwater Aquaculture, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (ZJK202101), Central Public-interest Scientific Institution Basal Research...
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01342-y, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author James B. Phillips which was incorrectly given as James Benjamin Phillips. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-90316-1, published online 25 May 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Results, under the subheading 'Macropinocytosis of exogeneous mitochondria is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway',. "Essential amino acid (EAA)-free medium for AMPK stimulation, palmitic acid (PA) for mTORC1 activation, and...
