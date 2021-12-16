ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Springsteen 12/16/21

foreveraltoona.com
 1 day ago

Bruce Springsteen has sold his publishing and recorded works to Sony for a reported $500 million, according to Billboard. Rolling Stone reported, “A rep for Sony declined to comment on the deal. Springsteen has remained with Sony’s Columbia Records since he launched his career, and was given ownership of his earlier...

www.foreveraltoona.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Woody Guthrie
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Play “Pink Cadillac” & “Teach Your Children Well” With Steve Earle At John Henry’s Friends Benefit

Every year, the veteran country-rocker Steve Earle headlines his annual John Henry’s Friends benefit, raising money for children diagnosed with autism. Last night, Earle’s John Henry’s Friends show went down at Town Hall in New York. Earle once again headlined, and he brought some friends along. Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, the Mastersons, and Matt Savage all played the show. So did one Bruce Springsteen.
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Bruce Springsteen Is a Loving Father of 3! See the Rocker’s Sweetest Quotes About Fatherhood

To the outside world, Bruce Springsteen is one of the greatest rockers of all time. To his three children, he’s a doting dad who supports all of their endeavors. The “Thunder Road” singer shares Evan, Jessica and Sam with his second wife, Patti Scialfa. In between shattering records and producing 20 studio albums, Bruce can’t help but share how much he loves being a father.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nassau Coliseum#Santa Claus#Billboard#Columbia Records#Riaa#Rolling Stone#Umpg
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
MUSIC
iheart.com

John Lennon's Son Julian Calls 'The Beatles: Get Back' Doc 'Life Changing'

Last weekend, Julian Lennon and his brother Sean attended a screening of The Beatles: Get Back documentary, followed by a special event hosted by Paul McCartney's wife Stella. After the festivities, Julian took to Instagram to share his amazement about the film and divulge that it made him feel even closer to his dad, the late John Lennon.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Siedah Garrett on Her Years With Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Diana Ross

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett. Siedah Garrett will go down in pop-music history as the woman who co-wrote “Man in the Mirror” for Michael Jackson and then duetted with him on the worldwide hit “I Just Can’t Stop...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy