New class of wearable robotic technology can assist with and adapt to a variety of everyday task. Harvard University researchers, partially funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation, have developed a soft robotic exosuit that customizes itself to the user for personalized and activity-specific assistance. This new class of wearable assistive technology applies mechanical help to the user's joints and muscles. The robotic exosuit can be calibrated to the user and adapt to a variety of real-world walking tasks in a matter of seconds. The researchers published their findings in Science Robotics.

ENGINEERING ・ 12 DAYS AGO