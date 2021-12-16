ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Boost as Ben Chilwell Returns to Running at Cobham Following ACL Injury

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that defender Ben Chilwell has returned to running at Stamford Bridge following an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered vs Juventus.

The defender was withdrawn in the Blues' 4-0 win as it was feared that he could be out for the rest of the season.

However, speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Everton, Tuchel has now revealed that he has made a positive step in his recovery and is already running.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdtSw_0dOP6aQU00
IMAGO / News Images

The defender is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which was initially feared could keep him out until the end of the season.

However, Thomas Tuchel revealed that Chelsea will assess his situation in the new year.

When asked about Chilwell returning to light training by himself, Tuchel confirmed: "He is in a good place mentally and physically. He did some running. Everything looks good, so hopes are still up. But we cannot confirm (that he returns in January)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpihJ_0dOP6aQU00
IMAGO / PA Images

It was previously reported that despite his return to running, Chilwell may not have escaped surgery as the Blues will decide in the future whether or not his knee injury requires surgery as they treat Chilwell conservatively.

When speaking previously about Chilwell's unjury, Tuchel said: "He has a partial injury of his ACL. The decision is to treat it conservatively. The next six weeks will tell the story if he makes it and will be fully available after the six weeks hopefully or needs the surgery after that."

