Two research groups at MIT have discovered a way of reducing memory usage of machine learning algorithms on edge devices that use microcontroller units (MCUs). Scientists said devices such as wearable and mobile phones could better monitor health conditions, while vision systems on smart robots and other devices could perform tasks such as human identification using inexpensive sensors. Another benefit where biometric data is concerned is that edge processing would keep data on the device rather than handing it off to a cloud service.

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO