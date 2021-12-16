ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS returns to CSI: Vegas for second run

By C21 reporter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network CBS has renewed its freshman drama CSI: Vegas for a second...

Popculture

William Peterson Exits 'CSI: Vegas', and Fans Are Devastated

Longtime CSI: Crime Scene Investigation fans are used to episodes of the show without William Petersen, but that didn't mean anyone was happy to see him leave again. On Wednesday, CBS delivered mixed news for fans, as CSI: Vegas was renewed for a second season, but Petersen will not be back. It's not certain if Jorja Fox will return, either. Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the development.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Star Jorja Fox Says She Felt Nervous Being Around New Cast Members

Spinoffs and revamps are really a grab-bag. Some fall flat while others go on to thrive and actually add something of value. When it comes to the “CSI” universe, “CSI: Vegas” falls into the latter category. Taking the name of the most recent addition to the franchise, it has seen overwhelming success in its first season thus far. The TV ratings continue to climb, which several people attribute to the fact that the franchise brought back some of the OG series’ biggest names. One such name belongs to Jorja Fox.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Will CSI: Vegas Kill Off A Key Character In The Finale?

Spoilers ahead for the December 1 episode of CSI: Vegas on CBS, called “Waiting In The Wings.”. CSI: Vegas has officially passed the point of no return when it comes to Hodges’ trial, and not in a good way. Instead of taking the stand or accepting a plea bargain by the letter of the law, he seemingly confessed that he was guilty of all the crimes he was accused of via a video message that he posted online, cut off his ankle monitor, and went on the run as a fugitive from justice… but Sara and Grissom were pretty convinced that Hodges didn’t make that "confession" or become a fugitive of his own free will. He’s missing, and the future isn’t looking too bright for him, especially considering only one episode is left in what was planned as a one-off season. So could CSI: Vegas kill him off?
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Five Point’ U.S. Marshal Drama From ‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is back in business with Craig Turk. The network is developing Five Point, a drama from the FBI co-creator and Muse Entertainment. In Five Point, co-written by Turk and up-and-coming young writer Ryan Hooper, when a legendary U.S. marshal goes missing, his committed daughter steps in as head of the service’s most elite team, tackling the toughest law-enforcement assignments across the country while investigating her father’s disappearance and wrestling with a family legacy more complicated than she ever imagined. Turk executive produces, with Hooper serving as co-executive producer. Turk co-created with Dick Wolf, wrote the pilot script and served as executive...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Jorja Fox Still Undecided on Return for Season 2

We have both great and terrible news for you. CSI: Vegas is officially returning for a second season. But two of the original stars may not reprise their roles. This year, CBS brought back its 2000 hit series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and gave it a new name—CSI: Vegas. The reimagined show included a mix of new and old characters, including fan-favorites Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Showrunner Opens Up About Intimate Moment Between Sara and Gil

Fans of the popular CBS series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation witnessed the developing romance between William Peterson’s Gil Grissom and Jorja Fox’s Sara Sidle. This romance, as fans of the series know, eventually grew into a loving marriage between the two CSI investigators. As the romance blossomed between the two CSI players, fans certainly shipped a Gil and Sara romance. However, there was a notable lack of on-screen physical affection between the couple as the show progressed.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘CSI: Vegas’ Renewed for Second Season at CBS Without William Petersen

CSI: Vegas will have a second season on CBS, but it will proceed without William Petersen’s Gil Grissom. The network has renewed its revival of the long-running franchise, which features a mix of original and new castmembers. The pickup comes a week after CSI: Vegas completed its 10-episode first season on Dec. 8. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Petersen agreed to reprise his onscreen role as Grissom only for the 10-episode first season. He will, however, remain an executive producer of the series. The new castmembers — Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez — are all set to...
TV SERIES
Syracuse.com

How to watch the ‘CSI: Vegas’ season finale on CBS

The “CSI: Vegas” finale airs on CBS on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on Paramount+ (free trial) or FuboTV (7-day free trial). The series focuses on a team of investigators, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), that must enlist the help of old friends Gil Grissom (William Peterson) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). The cast also includes Wallace Langham as David Hodges, and Matt Lauria as Josh Folsom.
TV SERIES
WHAS 11

'CSI: Vegas' Producer Breaks Down the Finale's Unnerving Season 2 Tease (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Wednesday's season finale of CSI: Vegas. CSI: Vegas is ready for the next chapter -- if the stars align. CBS' revival of the blockbuster forensics procedural closed out its freshman season on Wednesday, wrapping up a serialized mystery concerning the legacy of the Crime Lab and served as the catalyst for the returns of Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). With the David Hodges case finally resolved after a topsy-turvy season, the team -- led by Grissom and Sara -- marked the end of one journey and potentially left the door open for another with an intriguing cliffhanger revealing the presence of a formidable serial killer on the loose.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is a new episode of CSI: Vegas on tonight? (December 15)

CSI: Vegas brought the Hodges storyline to an end, but it looked like another storyline was just getting started. Is a new episode on tonight?. We found out what happened to Hodges at the end of the previous episode. However, it’s clear there are more storylines to come. We have some bad news about the series right now.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Season Finale Time For CSI: Vegas, Alter Ego, and Tough As Nails

As the calendar year winds down, so too does the fall TV season, with three network series — CSI Vegas and Tough as Nails on CBS, and Alter Ego on FOX — set to see their season (and possibly series) finales tonight. Also today: Will Smith fronts Welcome to Earth, a National Geographic-produced nature docuseries on Disney+, The Masked Singer sets its lineup for next week's finale, and the gang buys a roller rink in a ‘90s-set episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SERIES
ktbb.com

Cue The Who: ‘CSI: Vegas’ reboot getting sophomore season

CSI: Vegas is coming back. Again. The re-launched version of the original mothership procedural that spawned CSI: Miami and CSI: New York, will return for another season, CBS announced Wednesday. The re-launch brought back original star and executive producer William Petersen, as well as returning cast members Jorja Fox, Wallace...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

CSI: Vegas: Season Two; CBS Renews Sequel Series for 2022-23

The team from Sin City will be back for more in the 2022-23 television season. CBS has renewed CSI: Vegas for a second season. Word is that William Petersen won’t be returning in his on-screen role but he’ll be back as an executive producer. Jorja Fox might be back for year two.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Signed, Sealed, Delivered

That all got wrapped up far too neatly. Anson Wix's grand plan came unraveled too far quickly on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 10. That's somewhat understandable. CSI: Vegas was billed as a limited series, and CBS hasn't announced a renewal for another season. And nothing annoys viewers more than a cancellation following a cliffhanger.
TV SERIES
Deadline

outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’ Previews an Action-Packed Season Finale

Tomorrow night will be a big night for CSI: Vegas as the team figures out what to do following the David Hodges “confession” tape. The season finale is coming to CBS this Wednesday at 10 PM EST. When it comes to the Hodges case, it has looked like a setup for a long time. However, the latest confession tape has everyone wondering what has happened. And where the man himself has gone.
TV SERIES

