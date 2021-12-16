CBS returns to CSI: Vegas for second run

Spoilers ahead for the December 1 episode of CSI: Vegas on CBS, called “Waiting In The Wings.”. CSI: Vegas has officially passed the point of no return when it comes to Hodges’ trial, and not in a good way. Instead of taking the stand or accepting a plea bargain by the letter of the law, he seemingly confessed that he was guilty of all the crimes he was accused of via a video message that he posted online, cut off his ankle monitor, and went on the run as a fugitive from justice… but Sara and Grissom were pretty convinced that Hodges didn’t make that "confession" or become a fugitive of his own free will. He’s missing, and the future isn’t looking too bright for him, especially considering only one episode is left in what was planned as a one-off season. So could CSI: Vegas kill him off?

