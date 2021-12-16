Streamer AMC+ spies ITV Studios’ Len Deighton thriller The Ipcress File

EXCLUSIVE: Franco Porporino Jr., who helped reboot American Chopper for the Discovery Channel, has signed a first-look unscripted TV deal with Lionsgate-owned Pilgrim Media Group. The Wicked Tuna producer will work with Porporino Jr. to develop and produce unscripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms through his Kiss Fly Productions banner. It builds on his work with Craig Piligian’s company – Porporino Jr. exec produced Pilgrim’s Hoffman Family Gold for Discovery. “Franco is a true force of nature with a wealth of strong talent relationships,” said President of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television and Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian. “His company’s mission of discovering and fostering new voices while also championing familiar ones fits perfectly with ours.” “I’m honored to embark on this exciting collaboration with Pilgrim Media Group after having worked with them on Hoffman Family Gold and American Chopper. I’ve been a huge fan of Craig Piligian and his team for years,” said Porporino Jr. “Like Pilgrim, I’m passionate about championing emerging talent, compelling storytelling and exploring innovative formats, and we’re already super-charging a variety of projects in development.” Porporino Jr., who also owns restaurant Fresco Da Franco in Montclair, New Jersey, is represented by UTA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

