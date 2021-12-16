ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamer AMC+ spies ITV Studios’ Len Deighton thriller The Ipcress File

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks-owned streaming bundle AMC+ has acquired six-part spy thriller The Ipcress File from ITV Studios. The series, produced by UK-based Altitude Television in association with ITV Studios, will premiere exclusively as an AMC+ original in the US and Canada in spring 2022. UK commercial network ITV ordered the...

